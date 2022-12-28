Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Yu Yu Hakusho - New Nendoroids Will Arrive Next Year
Yu Yu Hakusho has been missing in action, for the most part, since its anime and manga ended decades ago, with the Spirit Detectives making returns via merchandise and from artwork created by Yoshihiro Togashi. While there hasn't been news on the Shonen series making a return with a new anime and/or a continuation of its manga, new Nendoroids are set to arrive next year that will feature two of the biggest spirit detectives who don't happen to have the name Yusuke Urameshi.
Magnum P.I. Reboot Star Perdita Weeks Didn't Realize How Physically Taxing The Role Was Going To Be
Perdita Weeks has come a long way since appearing in "Spice World" as an 11-year-old child star, but her work in high-profile projects like "The Tudors," "Penny Dreadful," and "Ready Player One" prepared her for the show she is now arguably best known for. Weeks plays one of the leads, Juliet Higgins, in the ensemble-driven reboot of Tom Selleck's "Magnum P.I." television series, which aired on CBS for eight seasons. Unfortunately, the new "Magnum P.I." came face-to-face with a most bitter end following its fourth season when CBS surprisingly canceled the reboot.
ComicBook
Naruto: Sasuke Retsuden Releases First Promo
Naruto has kept busy this past year, and it seems the anime is ready to start off 2023 in style. While the manga gets back on its feet, all eyes will be on Studio Pierrot come January as Naruto will start its own Sasuke spin-off. So if you want a taste of what Sasuke Retsuden will hold, you can check out its first promo above!
Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 death might have leaked
The stage is set for the final installment in the Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased more than once that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be a different kind of story, suggesting that hero deaths are on the table. The writer/director keeps saying that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Ver 1.1a Trailer Previews Theme Song: Watch
Video games are no stranger to jumping in the world of anime, with major franchises such as Castlevania, Persona, Street Fighter, Pokemon, and Dragon Quest hitting the world of animation. Next year will see plenty of anime arriving from the medium, but Nier: Automata will be the first video game receiving an anime adaptation in January, as a new trailer gives viewers a first look at the opening theme that will bring a new 2-B story to the small screen.
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
More Standalone Witcher Spin-Offs May Be In The Cards
After conquering the mediums of books and video games, it was more than time for the "Witcher" franchise from creator Andrzej Sapkowski to take a swing at another creative avenue. With the help of Netflix, the beloved fantasy property made it to television in December 2019, debuting with an eight-episode first season on the streaming service. Henry Cavill stood at the forefront as Geralt of Rivia, and while it did deviate somewhat from the source material, Netflix's take on "The Witcher" encouraged even the most devoted fans of the property to give it a try.
Modern Family Co-Creator Steven Levitan Thinks The Show Doesn't Need A Reboot
When it comes to deciding if a reboot of a successful TV series is a good idea, there are plenty of fans on either side of the argument. Some people might love the show so much that just the thought of pushing the concept into a new, exciting direction is definitely a worthy endeavor. Others would call it blasphemy to even touch what they consider perfectly untouchable. Either of these arguments can be used when it comes to debating whether or not it would be a good idea to reboot what many consider one of the best sitcoms of all time, "Modern Family."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Team Addresses the Anime's CG Future
Dragon Ball is gearing up for the new year, and of course, that means fans are looking back at what the series did in 2022. Aside from the recent return of its manga, Dragon Ball went off earlier this year when its anime returned to theaters. The release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ushered in a new era for the anime, and now, its team is addressing how the film's CG animation could carry on.
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
What Roles Has Andrew Lincoln Taken Since Leaving The Walking Dead?
Andrew Lincoln spent more than a decade playing the role of Rick Grimes in "The Walking Dead." If the zombie-fighting former sheriff stays Lincoln's best-known role, it's at least partly because of the lengths producers went to find him. In an interview with AMC, Robert Kirkman, creator of the original "The Walking Dead" comic series and producer of the TV show, said that the choice was clear in casting Lincoln as Rick. "We saw 80 different actors before we found someone that, you know, was perfect," he explained. "And that guy was Andrew Lincoln."
otakuusamagazine.com
Chainsaw Man is Next Up for Stage Play Adaptation
When it comes to popular series being adapted into stage plays, it’s only a matter of time. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man wasted none of it, because shortly after the anime aired its finale, a stage play adaptation was revealed. Chainsaw Man the Stage is set to hold performances in Tokyo and Kyoto theaters from September to October 2023, with Fumiya Matsuzaki (given, Banana Fish stage plays) handling the script and direction.
How Historically Accurate Is Netflix's Rise Of Empires: Ottoman?
Among Netflix's offerings, historical docudramas have often been a staple, with shows such as "Vikings: Valhalla" and "The Last Kingdom." In 2020, a new series joined their ranks. Titled "Rise of Empires: Ottoman," the show follows the rule of Mehmed the Conqueror, who oversaw the Ottoman Empire during the time...
murphysmultiverse.com
Chloe Zhao Rumored to be Out as Marvel Studios Charts New Course for ‘Eternals 2’
Eternals was neither the critical nor financial success Marvel Studios hoped for when they began developing the project several years ago but it has begun to grow on audiences after making its way to Disney Plus and other streaming services. The events of the film’s big finale, which were briefly referenced in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, are rumored to set the stage for a pair of 2024 films in Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts as the Celestial Tiamut will become the focal point of a global conflict when the rare and valuable Adamantium is discovered on his corpse. Now, amid all the attention on the film, comes a coincidentally timed rumor about a potential sequel.
Japanese sci-fi thriller Alice in Borderland just set a Netflix record
Alice in Borderland — the Netflix sci-fi series based on a graphic novel by Haro Aso — has just set a new record with the debut of its 8-episode second season. It’s set several records, actually. For starters, this Netflix release about two characters chasing the mystery...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Teen Goten And Trunks Explained
Dragon Ball Super is taking a page from its recent movie which focused on Gohan and Piccolo instead of Goku and Vegeta, giving readers a window into the lives of Goten and Trunks as teenagers. Following the epic conclusion of the Granolah Arc, this new storyline doesn't put the universe at risk but it gives fans some hilarious high school hijinks as the songs of Goku and Vegeta attempt to navigate their way in high school and also patrolling the streets as the city's new superheroes.
2022 has been "the biggest year in Sonic history", says Sonic Team, but there's "a lot more" still to come
"We are preparing a second wave to keep the fans happy and maintain that momentum going into 2023"
Looper
