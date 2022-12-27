Read full article on original website
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
Kurt Angle Tweets and Deletes Reaction to AEW Dynamite Mention
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has deleted his reaction to a name-drop on last night’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite saw AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed debut their new “RASSLE” music video, which included shots at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. During the rap, Max Caster mentioned Karen Jarrett as “Kurt Angle’s wife,” a reference to how she was married to Angle before Jarrett. He said, “And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.”
Tony Khan Books Title Match for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
It’s now official that ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe will defend his AEW TNT Title on the first AEW Dynamite of 2023. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce Darby Allin vs. Joe for the January 4 Dynamite, with the title on the line. Khan noted that Allin and Sting will address the match during the taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage tomorrow night.
CM Punk Wants to Stay In AEW?, Backstage Talk on Punk’s Future, What Top AEW Stars Have Said
CM Punk has seemingly agreed with recent comments made by IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR on fallout from the AEW All Out incident that went down back in September. As noted, Harwood premiered his new FTR podcast this week and discussed the situation with Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite coming out of the backstage fight at All Out. You can click here for Harwood’s full comments on the matter, which included a plea for Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks to remain in the AEW locker room and work together.
AEW Segments Changed Due to Travel Issues, Why Jim Ross Missed This Week’s Show
Tonight’s taped New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Rampage will be called by Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur. AEW President Tony Khan came out before Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Broomfield, CO, and announced that Wight would be on the Rampage commentary team moving forward. Jim Ross...
Austin Theory Pulled from WWE Event?
It looks like WWE United States Champion Austin Theory has been pulled from tonight’s RAW live events. Theory was originally booked to wrestle Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match in the main event of tonight’s live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. However, the arena updated their listing today and the main event is now listed as Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley inside a Steel Cage.`
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
KiLynn King Says AEW Started Treating Her Like A Bigger Deal After Brief Hiatus and Return
KiLynn King feels like she’s finally getting serious recognition from AEW. The women’s division star spoke about this subject during her latest appearance on the Putting You Over podcast. King states that AEW has always treated her right, but after a brief hiatus they started treating her like a star rather than an extra. Highlights can be found below.
John Cena Keeps Streak Alive and Returns to the Ring with a Win on the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
John Cena returned to the ring for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. Tonight’s SmackDown was headlined by John Cena and Kevin Owens defeating Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in tag team action. The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Reigns, while Owens took Zayn out with a Stunner for the pin. You can click here for our detailed recap of the match, and photos/videos can be seen below.
Will Ospreay on Possibly Joining AEW, His Anxiety Over the United States, NJPW Contract Status, More
IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay says his heart remains with NJPW, but money talks and he enjoyed his dates with AEW. Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will drop on Friday at 12pm ET, and noted that while he doesn’t like the idea of living in the United States because it gives him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.
Big Match Set for the WWE Royal Rumble, Uncle Howdy Attacks?
Bray Wyatt’s first big match WWE Premium Live Event match since WrestleMania 37 is now set. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX opened up with Wyatt coming to the ring to apologize for last week’s attack on the WWE camera man. LA Knight interrupted and the two had words, with Knight once again accusing Wyatt of paying someone to dress up as Uncle Howdy. Knight then mentioned a match between the two at the WWE Royal Rumble, and Wyatt accepted. Wyatt said maybe it’s time that he needs to remind Knight and the rest of the world how cruel he can be when he feels like it.
Notes on GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Reign
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER hit a significant milestone in his title reign this week. The leader of Imperium has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for more than 200 days. He won the strap on the June 10 SmackDown by defeating Ricochet in singles action. GUNTHER just beat Shinsuke Nakamura’s...
Triple H and WWE on Dragon Lee Signing with the Company, Lee Reacts
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says international star Dragon Lee is just getting started. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on which WWE Superstar helped him sign. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.
Loaded Line-up with Matches and Segments Revealed for the First AEW Dynamite of 2023
AEW has announced a loaded line-up for the first Dynamite episode of 2023. It was previously announced that Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho for the first time ever will take place at Dynamite, and now another first-time-ever match has been announced in Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese. Danielson is from...
WWE House Show Results from Cleveland, OH 12/28/2022
Thanks to an anonymous reader for the following WWE live event results from tonight’s show at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio:. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Becky Lynch in a No Contest due to interference by Bayley. Bayley cut a heel promo but Belair and Lynch took her out.
AEW Dynamite Viewership and Key Demo Rating for New Year’s Smash, Averages for 2022
Wednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 876,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.46% from the last week’s episode, which drew 957,000 viewers for the Holiday Bash show. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.28 rating in the...
Bushiroad CEO Says There Is A Possibility Sasha Banks Will Be At The Tokyo Dome
Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. Speaking to Yahoo Sports, Bushiroad CEO Takaaki Kidani commented on the reports of Banks coming in by saying:. “There is a possibility that...
AEW Rampage: New Year’s Smash 2022 Results
It’s New Year’s Eve-eve and we’re coming off of a fantastic episode of Dynamite. Let’s see what we can expect from another themed episode of Rampage tonight :. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Trent. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most...
