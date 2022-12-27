WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says international star Dragon Lee is just getting started. As noted, Lee announced that he has signed with WWE after he and brother Dralistico defeated FTR to capture the AAA World Tag Team Titles at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. You can click here for details on the title change, along with photos and video, and you can click here for new details on the signing, along with comments from Lee and news on which WWE Superstar helped him sign. Lee finished up with AAA last night but the company wanted to book him on top on his way out, and there’s still no word yet on what will happen to the titles but Lee did relinquish after the match.

