Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Family of 10-year-old charged with killing his mother speaks out
A 10-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of killing his mother, Quiana Mann. The fatal shooting took place near 87th and Hemlock around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
Tiffany Mejia 40 years old, was charged with evidence tampering, interfering with child custody, and other drug charges. Woman abandoned missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of returning.Photo byGainesville Police Department.
Chilling details after cab driver who gave Idaho students a ride home before killings breaks silence on their final trip
THE taxi driver who gave two University of Idaho students a ride home before they were killed has broken his silence and revealed that he's haunted by the tragedy. No suspects have been named more than month after the slayings of four students as cops continue to investigate clues in their horror deaths.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
He was watching football on Christmas Eve, Florida cops say. His wife pulled out a gun
A man was shot on Christmas Eve in Bay County, in northwestern Florida, and the suspect is his wife, authorities say.
Alabama man charged with murdering his mom held on $1 million bond
An Alabama man has been charged with murdering his own mother. Bruce Lee Jones, 41, of Collinsville, Alabama, has been charged with the murder of his mother, Sandra Jelks, 62, also of Collinsville. Collinsville police were called to investigate after Jelks was found dead in the living room of her...
Florida Man Tied Up His Romantic Interest and Stabbed Her 38 Times: Police
A Florida man allegedly sought a woman romantically, even showing off a picture of her to his coworkers, but police say that interest ended in murder. Michael Douglas, 53, tied her up and stabbed her more than three dozen times, according to cops in North Port, Florida. Police said they...
“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children
This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger
The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match
The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
Bumbling ‘Home Alone’ Bandit Slips and Hits Head During Armed Robbery
The only one injured during an armed robbery in Gainesville, Georgia, just past midnight on Christmas Day was the criminal—when the bungling bandit slipped and hit his head on a patch of ice in a goofed-up getaway attempt. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is suspected to have waited for his chance to strike outside of a local business, hiding in the bushes before ambushing an emerging employee. But what the 30-year-old didn’t anticipate was the appearance of a co-worker from a side-door, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez and causing him to fire his gun and run off, according to the Gainesville Police Department. In his escape, the gunman slipped and fell, leaving him with a massive face wound and giving witnesses an opportunity to wrestle his weapons away from him. The entire incident resembled “a scene from Home Alone,” police said. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” they added. Sajbocho-Ordonez faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
Are you cold? Florida sheriff invites people to book a warm stay — at the county jail
A Florida sheriff has invited people in need of a warm place to stay to report to a warm shelter. But his invitation is to those with outstanding warrants — and the shelter is the county jail.
Oregon woman held without bail after video shows her allegedly pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks
An Oregon woman is being held without bail after she allegedly pushed a child onto train tracks in Portland. The incident was caught on surveillance video.
Hidden Arrests: Clay County Sheriff’s Office omits names of certain public officials from arrest log
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office website shows a running list of arrests the department makes each day – the “daily bulletin.” Certain county employees, however, can sign an exemption form and their names won’t appear on the arrest log – or mugshots on the department’s inmate list.
Racine man threatens to shoot up plasma center, charged with terrorist threats
A 34-year-old Racine man was charged with making terrorist threats after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot up a plasma center.
