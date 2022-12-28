ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Anthony James

“I Have Nothing To Love For” - 80 Year Old Man Finds Out That His Daughters Are Not His Biological Children

This is a nonfiction piece that is based on true events as told to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. There are several children in this world that are not living with their biological parents but won't know because of what they have been taught. Some girls will allegedly take their pregnancy to another man aside from the one that impregnated them just to be comfortable and have all that it takes for child support. When they notice that the child has grown to a certain extent, they will confess the truth behind everything leaving the man who has been struggling to cater for the child since day one to feel hopeless. If a girl is aware of the biological father of a child, there should be no need meandering rather, the right thing should be done.
The Independent

Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger

The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Bumbling ‘Home Alone’ Bandit Slips and Hits Head During Armed Robbery

The only one injured during an armed robbery in Gainesville, Georgia, just past midnight on Christmas Day was the criminal—when the bungling bandit slipped and hit his head on a patch of ice in a goofed-up getaway attempt. Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is suspected to have waited for his chance to strike outside of a local business, hiding in the bushes before ambushing an emerging employee. But what the 30-year-old didn’t anticipate was the appearance of a co-worker from a side-door, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez and causing him to fire his gun and run off, according to the Gainesville Police Department. In his escape, the gunman slipped and fell, leaving him with a massive face wound and giving witnesses an opportunity to wrestle his weapons away from him. The entire incident resembled “a scene from Home Alone,” police said. “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” they added. Sajbocho-Ordonez faces charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.Read it at Atlanta Journal Constitution
GAINESVILLE, GA
myzeo.com

The Rights You Have as a Family Member of a Wrongful Death Victim

‍You might not know it, but as a family member of a person who died due to an injury or accident, you have legal rights. You have the right to learn what happened and why your loved one’s death was caused by an injury or accident. As a family member of a wrongful death victim, you are entitled to the same compensation that the survivor receives under the laws of your state. Keep reading to learn more about your rights as a family member of a wrongful death victim.

