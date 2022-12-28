Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
CHP Officers to Conduct Three-Day Anti-DUI Crackdown
An end-of-year crackdown targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers in Los Angeles County will get underway Friday evening and continue into next week. The California Highway Patrol will initiate its New Year’s “maximum enforcement period” at 6 p.m., when all available officers deploy to catch impaired motorists, speeders and other traffic violators. The campaign will continue until late Monday night.
mynewsla.com
Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Felon in Jurupa Valley
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot by a convicted felon Thursday during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the gunman was killed two hours later during a confrontation with pursuing law enforcement officers, following a lengthy chase that ended in Norco, prompting a partial freeway closure.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Hit and Run Identified
A 64-year-old man who was found dead after being struck by two vehicles whose drivers left the scene in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles was identified by county authorities Friday. The pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk at about 10 p.m. Monday at 50th and Alameda streets when...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Three People Killed in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified the three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Ricardo Meza, 24, of Palm Desert was driving a 2021 Honda Accord at a high...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Suspect
A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot this afternoon during a traffic stop in Jurupa Valley, and the suspect was apprehended following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Norco. The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3900 block of. Golden West Avenue, near Rathke Drive, less...
mynewsla.com
Eight Hospitalized, Three Critical, in Alhambra Apartment Fire
As many as eight people were hospitalized, including three in critical condition, from a fire in a two-story apartment complex in Alhambra Friday. The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at 324 N. Electric Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Alhambra’s department. Firefighters found...
mynewsla.com
Three People Hurt In Baldwin Park Crash
A car crashed into a wall and overturned as it exited the westbound (10) San Bernardino Freeway in Baldwin Park. The crash happened at 2:10 a.m as the vehicle exited at Francisquito Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Three people were hurt in the crash and transported to a...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Crash in La Puente
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. to 15835 Cadwell St. where they learned a white truck and a white vehicle of an unknown make and model had collided, said a CHP spokesman. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man, 69, Who Died in Palm Desert Crash
Authorities Thursday identified a 69-year-old man who was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palm Desert. The crash was reported at 7:15 p.m. at Fred Waring and Adonis drives, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that three people were trapped inside a...
mynewsla.com
Shooting in Artesia Leaves Woman Dead
A woman was fatally shot in Artesia near Cerritos and homicide investigators Friday are continuing their investigation of her death. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Pioneer and Artesia boulevards south of the Artesia (91) Freeway where the found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Sought For Hit-and-Run Crash in Echo Park
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help in locating and identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a hit-and-run vehicle crash in Echo Park on foot. The driver of a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion was involved in a crash with a 1998 Toyota truck at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue about 7:10 a.m. on Nov. 9, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The occupants in the Toyota truck suffered minor injuries.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Driver of Big Rig Involved in Fatal Rollover Christmas Night
Authorities Tuesday sought help from the public to identify the driver of a tractor-trailer that was involved in a fatal rollover crash that killed a 32-year-old man and injured four others Christmas night. Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to Interstate 10, west of state Route 62 to a...
mynewsla.com
Missing 61-Year-Old Woman Found
A Silver Alert that was in effect in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties for a missing 61-year-old woman was deactivated Wednesday. Ruth Gutierrez was last seen at approximately 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in Upland in San Bernardino County, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Upland Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged With Killing Woman in Pasadena
A woman remained behind bars Thursday while awaiting arraignment on a murder charge stemming from another woman’s death in Pasadena. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The charge includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that indicates a serious...
mynewsla.com
Break Room Structure Damaged in Disneyland Blaze
Authorities Friday were investigating the cause of a small blaze at Disneyland this week. The blaze broke out about 3:30 a.m. Thursday in a 12-by-12-foot structure next to the New Orleans train station that is primarily used as a break room, according to Anaheim police Sgt. Jacob Gallacher. The blaze...
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Charged in Alleged Cannabis Burglary in Desert Hot Springs
Charges were filed Thursday against a 28-year-old man accused of being in possession of $2,000 worth of products that were burglarized from a Desert Hot Springs cannabis dispensary. Aircey Demon Whitehurst of Hemet was charged with four felony counts, one each of receiving stolen property, being a convicted felon and...
mynewsla.com
MoVal Man Charged with Robbing Multiple People During Sales Transactions
A 19-year-old man accused of luring multiple victims to locations in Moreno Valley on the pretext of completing sales transactions, then stealing from them at gunpoint, was charged Friday with four counts of armed robbery. Marvin Owen Haywood of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail...
mynewsla.com
Felon Shot During Confrontation with Lawmen Admits Carjacking
A carjacker who was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers after a chase in Hemet pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking and another offense and was immediately sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Edgar Alejandro Solis, 36, of Hemet admitted the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Gunning Down Perris Valley Man
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation just north of Menifee was charged Thursday with murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested Monday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley.
mynewsla.com
Person Fatally Struck By Hit-And-Run Vehicle in Koreatown
A person was struck and killed Thursday morning by a hit-and-run vehicle in Koreatown, authorities said. The crash occurred about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Western Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
