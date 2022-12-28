ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history

The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night,  the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night 
New Jersey 101.5

Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars

You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
