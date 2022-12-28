Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
$1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Louisiana, But No One Wins $465 Million Jackpot
If you played the Mega Millions drawing last night and you live here in Louisiana, you might want to check your tickets. One person in the Bayou State is waking up $1 million richer!. There were a total of four $1 million winners across the United States as these tickets...
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no big winner
No one won the lottery game's top prize Tuesday night, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565M for sixth time in history. When is the next drawing?
No one has won the jackpot since Oct. 14, lottery officials said.
Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $640m after no one wins sixth-largest grand prize in lottery’s history
The Mega Millions jackpot has made history as it surpassed the sixth-largest in the lottery’s 20-year history, after the grand prize rose to an estimated $640m.The lottery announced the jackpot had increased again after no players matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday. According to the lottery, this means it’s “by far the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year”.On Tuesday night, the white balls drawn were nine, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with the gold Mega Ball11.Although no ticket matched all six numbers, there were multiple winners of smaller prizes, according to...
Last Mega Millions drawing of 2022 offers $640 million jackpot
The lottery will close out 2022 with a bang as the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million for Friday's drawing.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night
Washington Examiner
Tuesday's Mega Millions skyrockets to sixth-highest jackpot at $565 million
Friday night's jackpot was the 11th-largest lottery prize with $510 million but left no one with a Christmas surprise. The winning numbers were 15-21-32-38-62 and a Mega Ball of 08. The Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to $565 million. The drawing will be on Tuesday night. The last time...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars
You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Comments / 0