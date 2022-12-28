Effective: 2022-12-31 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio .Light to moderate rain will continue to saturate soils across the region today, ahead of a strong Pacific storm tonight through Saturday. Moderate rain will develop this evening across North Bay before spreading south and east during the early morning hours on Saturday. Heaviest rain is expect during the cold frontal passage early Saturday morning into the afternoon. Therefore, increased runoff will result in rapid rises and flooding of area rivers, streams, and creeks. High tide in the San Francisco Bay Saturday morning will coincide with the heaviest rain which could result in coastal flooding along the Bay shorelines in low-lying/flood prone areas. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. In western California, San Francisco. * WHEN...From 10 PM PST this evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations including along San Francisco Bay shorelines during high tide Saturday morning. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Increased potential for shallow mudslides. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A number of forecast points on East and South Bay streams and creeks are already forecast to rise above monitor stage and potentially above flood stage. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO