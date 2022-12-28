First up we have MoonPie over Mobile dropping Saturday night as we say good bye to 2022 and hello to 2023! It’s always a good time downtown as there will be several acts to keep the party going with Red Clay Strays, Levon Gray, the Port City Secondliners and Jukebox Brass Band, DJ Blayze on the 1’s and 2’s, along with this years headliners 3rd Eye blind! So, come on out and celebrate this semi charmed kinda life on New Years Eve in Downtown Mobile!

