ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Country 106.5 WYRK

This May Be The Biggest Emergency Snow Dump [PHOTO]

You may remember seeing a snow mound this tall after the first Snowvember storm in 2014, and after the “Blizzard of the Century,” another giant snow bank has returned. This snowbank is unlike any other one you have ever seen. Most snow banks may be 10 ft tall at the most, but this one is well over that.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths Wednesday from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned. In a region that prides...
BUFFALO, NY
The Weather Channel

These Homes Were Encased In Ice During Winter Storm Elliott (PHOTOS)

Photos show homes and buildings along Lake Erie's shores encased in ice during Winter Storm Elliott. The area reached temperatures as low as 4 degrees Fahrenheit and winds gusted up to 79 mph during the storm. At least 34 people died in Erie county due Elliott. W​inter Storm Elliott's strong...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Death toll climbs as blizzard-battered Buffalo digs out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Roads reopened Thursday in storm-besieged Buffalo as authorities continued searching for people who may have died or are stuck and suffering after last week's blizzard. The driving ban in New York’s second-most-populous city was lifted just after midnight Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced. At least...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Garbage pickup will resume Friday in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trash will be picked up once again in the City of Buffalo. The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended. Last week, the city canceled garbage and...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

No new storm deaths reported in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A week after the Blizzard of '22 first hit Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Friday that were no new deaths from the storm to report. The death toll in Erie County stands at 39. According to the...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY fire departments asking people to clear off fire hydrants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now with all this snow piled up, there is a new plea from local fire departments. They are asking for helping to clear the snow from the fire hydrants. Erie County Fire Safety Commissioner Chris Couell says the snow can already delay the firefighters from getting on scene, and having to spend time clearing the hydrants can add more strain on crews.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

40 storm-related deaths confirmed following blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Thursday, the death total from the blizzard last weekend stands at 40. At a press briefing on Thursday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the total rose to 39 for Erie County. He provided some additional information about those deaths. A total of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo prepares for New Year's Eve ball drop

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The countdown to a new year is on, and cities across the country are getting ready to ring in 2023. In downtown Buffalo, the ball drop will still go on Friday night, but this year's celebration will have a more reflective tone, according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, who spoke during a Friday afternoon news conference.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

NC woman Anndel Taylor dies after getting stuck in Buffalo snowstorm

This terrible storm left over 30 people dead. Among them, Anndel Taylor. She was trapped in her car, and by the time the police found her, she was already dead. See the chilling text messages she was sending to her family just minutes before she died, in the following video.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy