ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Register for OLLI winter semester; Berkshire Art Association calls for college art; Magic show at Berkshire Museum; Great Barrington receives ARPA funding; Shakespeare & Co nominated for BroadwayWorld awards

Pittsfield— Registration is now open for the winter semester of OLLI at Berkshire Community College. Winter 2023 semester runs January 17 to March 6. Expand your mind with OLLI at BCC’s fascinating courses offered online via Zoom and/or in-person in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. No tests, no grades, just learning for the love of learning.
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Whiskey City concert; Taconic Music concerts; Berkshire Bach Society New Year’s concert; Noon Year’s Eve celebration; Best of the Fest short films; Norman Rockwell Museum activities

Whiskey City and friends perform at the Colonial Theatre. Pittsfield— Whiskey City presents a New Years Eve concert on December 31 starting at 9 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Whiskey City is a high energy country rock band with a multi genre collection of songs that appeal...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, 84, of West Stockbridge

Sadly, we announce the passing of Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, DDS, MAGD, (August 23, 1937-December 22.) Eclectically talented, hardworking and devoted to friends and family, Stuart lived, labored and thrived in New York, New York, and West Stockbridge. Before the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Stuart was skilled in many...
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Lester Andrew Ettlinger, 83, of Great Barrington

Lester Andrew Ettlinger, 83, beloved spouse of Michele Gilligan, died December 5, 2022, at home in Great Barrington holding Michele’s hand after a 10-year struggle with a degenerative neurological condition. He was interred in private on December 8, 2022, in the Gilligan family plot in Great Barrington. Lester was...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Stunning tri-level contemporary cabin

Stunning Tri-Level Contemporary Log Cabin in Otis with deeded access and seasonal views of the lovely Benton Pond. Massive double volume great room with cathedral ceiling for spacious common living quarters with gas fireplace and direct access to a generous outdoor deck and an enclosed semi screened porch for entertaining a few or many! Two ground-level guest bedrooms with full bath, an open loft den area, two additional guest bedrooms with bath, and the primary en suite on the upper loft level with cathedral ceiling and stunning views of the pond.
OTIS, MA
wamc.org

After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm

City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy