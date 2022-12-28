Read full article on original website
BITS & BYTES: Register for OLLI winter semester; Berkshire Art Association calls for college art; Magic show at Berkshire Museum; Great Barrington receives ARPA funding; Shakespeare & Co nominated for BroadwayWorld awards
Pittsfield— Registration is now open for the winter semester of OLLI at Berkshire Community College. Winter 2023 semester runs January 17 to March 6. Expand your mind with OLLI at BCC’s fascinating courses offered online via Zoom and/or in-person in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. No tests, no grades, just learning for the love of learning.
BITS & BYTES: Whiskey City concert; Taconic Music concerts; Berkshire Bach Society New Year’s concert; Noon Year’s Eve celebration; Best of the Fest short films; Norman Rockwell Museum activities
Whiskey City and friends perform at the Colonial Theatre. Pittsfield— Whiskey City presents a New Years Eve concert on December 31 starting at 9 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Whiskey City is a high energy country rock band with a multi genre collection of songs that appeal...
Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, 84, of West Stockbridge
Sadly, we announce the passing of Dr. Stuart Sarason Kuller, DDS, MAGD, (August 23, 1937-December 22.) Eclectically talented, hardworking and devoted to friends and family, Stuart lived, labored and thrived in New York, New York, and West Stockbridge. Before the onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s, Stuart was skilled in many...
North Adams restaurant closing after 3 months
Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is closing only three months after it reopened under new ownership. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on December 28.
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Cortney Dupont of Cohen+White Associates offers a stunning tri-level contemporary cabin surrounded by views with access to a pond. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio Riggleman,...
Lester Andrew Ettlinger, 83, of Great Barrington
Lester Andrew Ettlinger, 83, beloved spouse of Michele Gilligan, died December 5, 2022, at home in Great Barrington holding Michele’s hand after a 10-year struggle with a degenerative neurological condition. He was interred in private on December 8, 2022, in the Gilligan family plot in Great Barrington. Lester was...
This Is Officially Reason #2976 You Know You’re in Upstate NY!
This may be the ultimate "You Know You're from Upstate New When", but I need somebody to explain this like I'm NOT from Upstate. I've lived in the Capital Region my whole life and I've seen a lot of interesting, baffling, bizarre, and truly unique things - but this was a new one.
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Daniels Court: Scott Jacobs of Adams to Anne M. Adamczyk-Read, $180,000 on 12/13/2022. 10 Glendale Drive: Christine M. Nimmons of Adams to Dennis C. Underwood and Nancy J. Underwood, $259,000 on 12/16/2022. 78 Friend Street: Kevin J. Downing and Anna S. Downing of Adams to Zachary D. Stedman, $75,000...
Schenectady, Amsterdam to have soup events in January
Both Schenectady and Amsterdam are planning events involving soup in January. Amsterdam's annual SoupFest is back for its fifth year and the Schenectady Soup Stroll is back for its seventh year.
After 20 yrs in Slingerlands Location Popular Italian Restaurant Moving
A popular Italian restaurant that has been in a plaza in Slingerlands for twenty years will be relocating this upcoming spring. Italian Restaurant Has Been in this Plaza for 20 yrs. The Price Chopper Plaza in Slingerlands has been home to the original Bellini's Italian Eatery for twenty years and...
New pizzeria set to open on Albany’s Delaware Ave
A new pizzeria will be opening in the former Lou-Bea’s Pizza space at 376 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Rick Bedrosian, a friend of owner Bob Meringolo, said Pizzeria Michelina is set to open in April.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
New Year’s restaurant specials in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! To ring in the new year, many restaurants around the Capital Region are offering special dinner, lunch, or brunch menus.
New Year’s Eve celebrations in the Capital Region
2023 is almost here! If you're looking for something to do to ring in the new year, here are some New Year's Eve events happening around the Capital Region.
Stunning tri-level contemporary cabin
Stunning Tri-Level Contemporary Log Cabin in Otis with deeded access and seasonal views of the lovely Benton Pond. Massive double volume great room with cathedral ceiling for spacious common living quarters with gas fireplace and direct access to a generous outdoor deck and an enclosed semi screened porch for entertaining a few or many! Two ground-level guest bedrooms with full bath, an open loft den area, two additional guest bedrooms with bath, and the primary en suite on the upper loft level with cathedral ceiling and stunning views of the pond.
Popular North Adams Massachusetts Mexican Restaurant Announces Closure
It's a well familiar eatery right in downtown North Adams on Eagle Street. You've also heard the ads on the radio for many years. It's even one of my favorite places to dine with friends on a Friday night. According to the Desperado's Mexican Restaurant Facebook Page, it's stated that...
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
After outcry over condition of roads over the holiday weekend, Pittsfield official defends city’s response to Friday’s storm
City Council President Peter Marchetti told WAMC Tuesday that he saw the torrent of social media posts expressing frustration over slippery, unplowed roads and received dozens of phone calls about the situation. He says he’s reached out to Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales to find out more about what went wrong.
Edge obtains emails from West Stockbridge Planning Board about Foundry special permit dispute
West Stockbridge — After a series of five contentious public hearings spread over two months and totaling nearly 14 hours, the town’s Planning Board approved The Foundry’s special permit application on December 5. One day after the application was approved, The Berkshire Edge made a Massachusetts Public...
