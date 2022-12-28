ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

RTC offering free rides on New Year’s Eve

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flxPV_0jwC0u7n00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC buses will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve and into the following day on all routes.

RTC buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Day,
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

The RTC will also offer free rides on all 39 routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041UDp_0jwC0u7n00
RTC holiday traffic forecast (RTC)

Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips and heavy delays, particularly during peak travel times. Monday, Jan. 2 is expected to have the heaviest traffic volume on I-15 southbound to California.

Commuters can sign up for traffic alerts on the RTC website to access the
most up-to-date traffic information.

8 News Now

