RTC offering free rides on New Year’s Eve
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — RTC buses will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve and into the following day on all routes.
RTC buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Day,
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
The RTC will also offer free rides on all 39 routes from 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.
Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips and heavy delays, particularly during peak travel times. Monday, Jan. 2 is expected to have the heaviest traffic volume on I-15 southbound to California.
Commuters can sign up for traffic alerts on the RTC website to access the
most up-to-date traffic information.
