ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Jets suffer third straight loss, lose 4-1 to Wild

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APUcJ_0jwC0NRA00

Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and assist in the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 victory Tuesday that handed the Winnipeg Jets their first three-game losing streak of the season.

“Almost a perfect game, for coming off a break,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “We simplified. We didn’t make anything complicated tonight. So it was not necessarily the game plan, but the execution was fantastic.”

Samuel Walker also scored his first NHL goal for the Wild, who are 7-1-0 in their past eight games. Sam Steel contributed a pair of assists.

Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his 14th game of the season for Minnesota.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets, who began a two-game homestand.

“Losing three in a row is frustrating and tough, but we need to find a way to stop the skid and start compiling points again,” Jets forward Adam Lowry said.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for Winnipeg, which continues to be hit by injuries and is 1-4-0 in its last five games.

Jets coach Rick Bowness wasn’t using injuries as an excuse for his team being off its attention to details.

“It’s a scapegoat. They know what we’re supposed to be doing,” Bowness said.

Minnesota led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 following the second.

The Wild used an early power play to go up 1-0 with Spurgeon’s low shot getting past Hellebuyck at 5:29.

They made it 2-0 just 64 seconds later when Kirill Kaprizov left a drop pass for Zuccarello that he fired under Hellebuyck for his 16th goal of the season.

The Jets couldn’t score on a power play that began a minute later, but 10 seconds after it ended Dubois curved around a defender and his shot went off the post and then off Gustavsson for his 16th goal at 10:03.

Minnesota went ahead 3-1 after Zuccarello stepped out of the penalty box. He passed the puck over sprawling Jets defenseman Kyle Capobianco to Gaudreau at the side of the net at 8:55 of the second period.

Winnipeg outshot the Wild 13-7 in the middle frame, with Gustavsson making some key, late saves to help keep the lead.

Walker scored into an empty net with 2:05 remaining.

“It’s nice to know that’s our first three-game losing streak of the year,” Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “But every team, the rest of the way, we’re a measuring stick for teams with the way we’ve played these first 35 games.

“We can’t expect to surprise teams anymore. They’re coming here knowing what to expect. Playing their best hockey. We just can’t be surprised at that, especially come next game.”

FILLING IN THE GAPS

The Jets have used 27 skaters this season, which was tied for fifth in the NHL heading into Tuesday’s game.

The latest player to hit the infirmary was rookie forward Cole Perfetti, who suffered an upper-body injury in Winnipeg’s loss to Boston on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Vancouver on Thursday night.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins

Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22

The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more

The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
9&10 News

Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Jets at the World Juniors - Day 3

Rutger McGroarty picks up first point of the tournament. Similar to Day 2 at the 2023 World Junior Championship, there were two Winnipeg Jets prospects in action on Day 3 at the tournament. However, unlike Day 2, both of those prospects were from the same team. Rutger McGroarty and Chaz...
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
ABC News

ABC News

958K+
Followers
201K+
Post
555M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy