ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nylander's OT goal gives Maple Leafs 5-4 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34xQGi_0jwC0MYR00

William Nylander scored in overtime for Toronto after teammate TJ Brodie missed a penalty shot earlier in the extra session, and the Maple Leafs beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Justin Holl, Alexander Kerfoot, Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonov made 30 saves as the Leafs won their third straight to improve to 10-2-1 in December.

“As a general rule, you don’t get too critical of these games coming out of the (Christmas) break, even less so when you get two points,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I didn't like that when we were in control of the game in the second period with a two-goal lead that we gave that back. But you have to like how the guys fought back.”

Jordan Kyrou, Calle Rosen, Ryan O’Reilly and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues.

Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 37 shots as St. Louis dropped its third straight after winning four in a row.

Nylander scored his 21st goal of the season on a breakaway with 57 seconds remaining in overtime after he forced Vladimir Tarasenko to turn the puck over in the Leafs zone. Nylander has recorded a point in five straight games with four goals and three assists in that span.

Brodie was awarded a penalty shot 1:24 into overtime after being tripped by Kyrou, but Binnington got his right pad on the puck to preserve the 4-4 tie.

Keefe started the overtime period by sending out defensemen Brodie and Timothy Liljegren along with center David Kampf to set a defensive tone.

“It changes the dynamic of overtime pretty significantly," Keefe said. "Whether it's a factor or not, I'm not quite sure, but later in the overtime when you see our best guys still have legs, still have energy, the way that (Nylander) did to jump on that puck and take off, I don't know if that's the reason why it worked that way, but I liked the way it played out.”

Kyrou tied the game at 4-all with his team-leading 17th goal of the season 5:13 into the third period. Kyrou, who returned after missing two games with an upper-body injury, has seven goals and three assists in his last four games.

Jarnkrok scored from behind the goal line to put Toronto ahead 4-3 with 4:44 remaining in the second period.

“The second period, we got on our heels a little bit, I thought, and just didn’t manage things properly and let them come at us too much,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “We regained it, I thought we got it back and then there were a couple shifts in the third where we just got hemmed in.”

Faulk scored on a power play to tie the game 3-all 9:30 into the second period.

O’Reilly scored his 10th of the season 7:39 into the second to cut the Blues’ deficit to 3-2.

“We scored some big goals,” O"Reilly said. “It's a good point, but we need two. In the position we're in right now, how tight this race is going to be, we need two points. It's a disappointing night that way.”

Kerfoot scored a short-handed goal with Holl serving a penalty for boarding Robert Thomas 5:26 into the second period to put Toronto ahead 3-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Blues placed D Torey Krug on injured reserve with a lower-body injury and said he’ll be reevaluated in six weeks. Krug left the ice in the final seconds of Friday’s shootout loss at Vegas after blocking a shot off his foot. The club recalled D Tyler Tucker, who was a healthy scratch.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: At Arizona on Thursday night.

Blues: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

———

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak

Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Aston-Reese Appreciative Keefe Came to His Defense of Missed High-Sticking Call

But what bothered Aston-Reese more was the missed call stemming from the play and the chance it would have presented to his Toronto Maple Leafs teammates. “It was just a little rattling not getting on the scoresheet as much so it would have been nice to draw a four-minute power play for the fellas going into overtime.” He said before his team takes on the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Thursday.
NEW YORK STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More

In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
ABC News

ABC News

958K+
Followers
201K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy