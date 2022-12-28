Luka Doncic's 60-point, 21-rebound triple-double stuns NBA Twitter

Luka Doncic is unreal.

The Dallas Mavericks star put up a triple-double for the ages Tuesday night, scoring 60 points, grabbing 21 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks . It's the first and only time in NBA history a player has ever put up 60 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game. On top of it all, Doncic hit a jump shot with one second remaining after intentionally missing a free throw to send the game into overtime, and scored seven of the Mavs' 11 points in extra time.

As befitting such an historic performance, luminaries from the sports world and beyond paid tribute to Doncic on social media.