ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

By Mohammad Isam
ESPN
ESPN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bibSl_0jwC0H8o00

Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach. He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after the end of Bangladesh's home Test series against India, which Bangladesh lost 2-0 .

"He has resigned with immediate effect. He sent a letter to the board's CEO last night. He thanked the board for its support. He wished the team well. The deal with him will close according to the terms of his contract," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chairman, said on Wednesday. "You will definitely see a new coach before the England series (in March). We are already speaking to someone, but we will only disclose it when it is finalised.

"We are likely to have two coaches. One for T20s, and another for Tests and ODIs. To bring the overall coaching on the right track, we will appoint a high-performance manager or director. He will show the way forward for Bangladesh cricket. We are in talks with some candidates for that position too."

As such, Bangladesh already have on board Sridharan Sriram , whose designation is that of a consultant, but who has already been put in charge of the T20I team.

BCB: 'You will soon see some changes'
Domingo had left for his home in South Africa for the Christmas break following the series against India, with indications already there that he wouldn't be coming back. Yunus had told reporters after the second India Test, "We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes."

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that since Domingo's contract was till the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup, he will now be paid three months' salary as compensation.

Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019, a few months after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the ODI World Cup that year. Under him, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand , an ODI series in South Africa and one at home against India.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Williamson, Latham tons put Kiwis on top against Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Kane Williamson’s first international century for almost two years put New Zealand on top in the first cricket test against Pakistan on Wednesday. Williamson, who stepped down from the captaincy in his team’s first test tour to Pakistan in 20 years, capitalized on two missed stumpings off Nauman Ali to hit an unbeaten 105 as the Black Caps reached 440-6 at stumps on the third day, a lead of two runs.
ClutchPoints

Team India drops ‘Virat’ shocker ahead of Sri Lanka series

The Indian selectors made many changes to Team India squads for the upcoming T20Is and ODIs against Sri Lanka. While the axing of a few players like Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was expected, no one saw Virat Kohli’s omission from the T20I side coming. Virat Kohli’s exclusion from...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

World reacts to death of Brazilian soccer king Pele

Reactions poured in from around the world to the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pele. He died of cancer in Brazil at age 82. His grace, athleticism and mesmerizing moves transfixed players and fans. ____. “A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the...
BBC

Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great

Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Pelé, Brazil’s Global Soccer Icon, Dies at 82

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer legend, died in Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein hospital Thursday, where he was under palliative care. The internationally beloved 82-year-old superstar, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had been fighting colon cancer since 2021.  Regarded as the sport’s all-time greatest player by soccer’s governing body, FIFA, Pelé is the only man to have won three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970). He was only 17 when he won the World Cup in Sweden. He trademarked one of soccer’s most exciting moves—the bicycle kick—epitomized Brazil’s joyful, graceful jogo bonito style of play, and stood alone as his national team’s all-time leading...
The Independent

Pele: Brazil football legend dies aged 82

Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82. He had been battling colon cancer and spent Christmas in hospital, receiving treatment for cardiac and renal dysfunction, before his death was confirmed on 29 December.Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed the news on Instagram, in a post that said: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.” She then added three heartbroken emojis.Meanwhile, the Brazilian Football Association simply tweeted “King Pele” with three crown emojis and a graphic calling him “eternal” with a lifespan of 1940 to infinity.REI PELÉ 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/epP8zZHRYr— CBF...
The Guardian

Australia secure series with thumping second Test victory over South Africa

It took some work but Australia wrapped up the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground before tea on day four, by an innings and 182 runs, taking nine South African wickets to restrict the tourists to 204 all out. The result breaks South Africa’s streak of three series wins on Australian soil, and made it two from two for Australia this summer after beating the West Indies.
The Independent

From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain

Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
The Associated Press

Pakistan in trouble after Williamson hits double century

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — New Zealand pushed Pakistan onto the backfoot in the first test after Kane Williamson hit a marathon unbeaten double century on Thursday. Williamson’s 200 not out in 10 hours earned New Zealand a meaningful 174-run lead as the visitors declared at a monumental 612-9 at tea, with tailender Ish Sodhi scoring a career-best 65.
The Independent

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Dec. 22 - Dec. 29From the British Royals attending their first yearly Christmas church walk since the death of the queen to protests in France after a shooting at a Kurdish center in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.Follow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveCharity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aide
ClutchPoints

Fans mock Virat Kohli after ‘strange’ Sri Lanka news

Netizens mocked India batting maestro Virat Kohli after he was left out of the national squad for next month’s T20I series against Sri Lanka. Though the Indian selectors made many changes like dropping the veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the T20I side and Shikhar Dhawan from the One-Day International team, it was Virat Kohli’s exclusion that grabbed the limelight. India’s batting mainstay’s removal came as a surprise to both his fans and former cricketers, considering the batting maestro was the top scorer in last month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
ESPN

U.S. finishes off Czech Republic at United Cup

The U.S. bested Czech Republic 3-1 at the mixed teams United Cup when American Frances Tiafoe's opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match Friday.
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy