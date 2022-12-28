Russell Domingo resigns as Bangladesh head coach

Russell Domingo has resigned as the Bangladesh head coach. He informed the BCB of his decision on Tuesday, just two days after the end of Bangladesh's home Test series against India, which Bangladesh lost 2-0 .

"He has resigned with immediate effect. He sent a letter to the board's CEO last night. He thanked the board for its support. He wished the team well. The deal with him will close according to the terms of his contract," Jalal Yunus, BCB's cricket operations chairman, said on Wednesday. "You will definitely see a new coach before the England series (in March). We are already speaking to someone, but we will only disclose it when it is finalised.

"We are likely to have two coaches. One for T20s, and another for Tests and ODIs. To bring the overall coaching on the right track, we will appoint a high-performance manager or director. He will show the way forward for Bangladesh cricket. We are in talks with some candidates for that position too."

As such, Bangladesh already have on board Sridharan Sriram , whose designation is that of a consultant, but who has already been put in charge of the T20I team.

BCB: 'You will soon see some changes'

Domingo had left for his home in South Africa for the Christmas break following the series against India, with indications already there that he wouldn't be coming back. Yunus had told reporters after the second India Test, "We need a coach who has an impact and influence on the team. You will soon see some changes."

ESPNcricinfo has learnt that since Domingo's contract was till the end of the 2023 ODI World Cup, he will now be paid three months' salary as compensation.

Domingo joined as head coach in September 2019, a few months after the BCB sacked Steve Rhodes following the ODI World Cup that year. Under him, Bangladesh won T20I series against Australia and New Zealand at home, a Test in New Zealand , an ODI series in South Africa and one at home against India.