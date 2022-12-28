Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed in solving vehicle theft

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are still seeking information regarding the theft of a side by side from the 1100 block of Egan Highway, west of Crowley.

The incident occurred between the hours of 3:00 a.m. - 5:00 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle is a 2017 Polaris Ranger side-by-side. It’s described as a 1000 High Lifter Edition, black and blue in color.

The 4 doors were not attached when it was stolen. It was last seen heading south on Trumps Rd. It’s valued at approx. $17k.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.