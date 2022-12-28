ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed in solving vehicle theft

 2 days ago
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are still seeking information regarding the theft of a side by side from the 1100 block of Egan Highway, west of Crowley.

The incident occurred between the hours of 3:00 a.m. - 5:00 a.m. on January 1, 2022.

According to authorities, the stolen vehicle is a 2017 Polaris Ranger side-by-side. It’s described as a 1000 High Lifter Edition, black and blue in color.

The 4 doors were not attached when it was stolen. It was last seen heading south on Trumps Rd. It’s valued at approx. $17k.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
theadvocate.com

One person dead after New Iberia shooting; suspect sought

A man died in a Monday shooting in New Iberia, according to the New Iberia Police Department.. Coroner's officials say the man was Jermaine Riles, 49, of New Iberia. Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, which happened in the 100 block of Dark Alley. Police were called just after 11 a.m. Monday and when they arrived at the scene they were told that bystanders had taken the victim to a local hospital.
NEW IBERIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Life sentence affirmed for man who stabbed another 78 times, left body in Westlake field

The life sentence for a Lake Charles man convicted of fatally stabbing a man at least 78 times and hiding his body under multiple pallets in a Westlake field will stand. Trevor A. Matthews received a life sentence without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence in the Nov. 14, 2019, murder of Ronnie Sutherland after a jury returned an unanimous guilty verdict in 2021.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

Defense effort to challenge DNA report in Lafayette murder case retrial delayed by lack of funds

A defense attorney’s effort to block new DNA evidence in a 2012 murder case that’s being retried in Lafayette Parish has stalled because of a lack of funds. In 2015, Corlious Dyson was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Clement Amos III, who was shot to death at a Hummingbird Lane apartment complex in August 2012. Amos was shot while checking on a neighbor who reported a strange man lurking around her apartment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe hit-and-run crash leads to the arrest of Sulphur man; arrestee allegedly fled the scene on foot

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 25, 2022, Louisiana State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash on US 80 at Glenwood Drive. According to authorities, Driver one, who was later identified as 39-year-old Robert Meaux, attempted to change lanes and struck vehicle two, […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Baldwin new police chief sworn in

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A new police chief has been formally sworn in for the town of Baldwin. Anthony “Gip” Gibson says he has big plans for the police department including attracting new officers with experience and new nightside staff. Also on his to-do list, Gibson says, is to provide officers with new uniforms […]
BALDWIN, LA
KLFY News 10

Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

