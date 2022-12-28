ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
Oct 2, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman enters Notre Dame Stadium before the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame.

Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared in four games in 2019 and took a redshirt year. He also received an extra year of eligibility for 2020 and is taking advantage of it.

Hartman has proven himself to be an excellent quarterback. He passed for 38 touchdowns this season and 39 touchdowns the year before.

The Fighting Irish are 8-4 this season and facing South Carolina in the Gator Bowl on Friday. Tyler Buchner began the season as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. He was replaced by Pyne after sustaining a shoulder injury . Buchner is expected to start in the bowl game, while Pyne has transferred to Arizona State.

(IRoc4Life)
1d ago

find a deshawn Watson type or Justin fields type QB 😉 ....stop stocking the pond with average speed qbs with average arms find a star QB if ND wants to actually compete

