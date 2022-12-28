Read full article on original website
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.Joel EisenbergBelvidere, IL
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surgeLimitless Production Group LLCIllinois State
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford
RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
WIFR
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justice and answers. Those are the demands for the family of a Rockford woman who was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning. “She didn’t do nothing to them,” said Lisa Judson’s Brother Kelvin. “Why did they steal my sister from me?”
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene on the East side, Earlier tonight

Sources are reporting several emergency personnel were working a scene.
WIFR
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for the IDOC confirmed the death of 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith. Following his sentencing in Winnebago County on Dec. 16, Smith was transferred to the Stateville Northern Receiving Center in Crest Hill. According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Smith died on Sunday, Dec. 25 - Christmas day. An autopsy has already been performed, although a cause of death has not been released.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County
RockfordScanner.com: Multiple Scenes are being reported in Winnebago County

Sources are reporting multiple police and medical personnel at an address in Sage Drive. 3800 block of Sage Drive. Unknown what happened. Avoid the area.
Police: Rockford woman arrested after throwing coffee at man protesting abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly throwing coffee at a protestor. Officers responded to 611 Auburn Street, the prospective site of a family planning clinic, around 10:10 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that a car had pulled over in front of […]
December water bill causes confusion for Rockford customers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents usually pay their water bill without much thought, but that was not this case for some Rockford customers this month. One resident noticed something different about where his payment was being sent. He said that the difference raised some concerns on if it was a mistake, or even a scam. […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: 1 Person arrested for throwing coffee at a protester, During Todays protest at the prospective site of a family planning clinic in Rockford
RockfordScanner.com: 1 Person arrested for throwing coffee at a protester, During Todays protest at the prospective site of a family planning clinic in Rockford

1 Person arrested for throwing coffee at a protester. On Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to 611...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford
RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
17-year-old walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot to head
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the head on Monday. Officers were notified about the team around 6:05 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They learned when they arrived that the teen had reportedly been shot in the 2200 block of Charles Street. The […]
WIFR
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Sierra Bianchi was found guilty Tuesday for violating an order of protection in June 2021. Prosecutors showed evidence that Bianchi sent a string of text messages to her ex-boyfriends’ girlfriend, violating the order of protection. She could face up to 6 years in prison...
Recent gun violence near Charles Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Street in Rockford has the been the area of atleast two acts of gun violence over the past weeks. “That particular location has had a little bit more than its fair share of just unfortunate or violent activity,” said 2nd ward of The City of Rockford, Alderman Jonathan Logemann. December 17th […]
Two cats die in Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
Fire in downtown Mendota, IL rips through pet shop, killing hundreds of animals
Hundreds of animals died in the fire, including the shop's bird mascots Lucy and Mango along with a tortoise named Lil' Foot.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.

Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County.
WIFR
Major fire devastates buildings downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford PD Release Information On The Recent Fatal Hit and Run To A Pedestrian
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford PD Release Information On The Recent Fatal Hit and Run To A Pedestrian

On Sunday, December 25, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of a female...
WIFR
Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
Rockford woman killed in Christmas hit-and-run identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The woman killed in a Rockford hit-and-run on Christmas Day has been identified. Lisa Judson, 48, was found dead in the 3200 block of Gilbert Avenue at 6:09 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff. First responders determined that she was beyond resuscitation when they arrived. Judson was pronounced dead at […]
