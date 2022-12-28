ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend died while in custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections. A spokesperson for the IDOC confirmed the death of 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith. Following his sentencing in Winnebago County on Dec. 16, Smith was transferred to the Stateville Northern Receiving Center in Crest Hill. According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Smith died on Sunday, Dec. 25 - Christmas day. An autopsy has already been performed, although a cause of death has not been released.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Reports of a shooting incident on the East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 29-year-old Sierra Bianchi was found guilty Tuesday for violating an order of protection in June 2021. Prosecutors showed evidence that Bianchi sent a string of text messages to her ex-boyfriends’ girlfriend, violating the order of protection. She could face up to 6 years in prison...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Recent gun violence near Charles Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Street in Rockford has the been the area of atleast two acts of gun violence over the past weeks. “That particular location has had a little bit more than its fair share of just unfortunate or violent activity,” said 2nd ward of The City of Rockford, Alderman Jonathan Logemann. December 17th […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County tactical situation; man shot at officers

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Thursday morning, Dec. 29 after shooting at officers during a tactical situation in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County. According to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 2:02 a.m. they received 911 calls reporting a male subject at...
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Major fire devastates buildings downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire downtown Mendota. First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.
MENDOTA, IL
WIFR

Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
ROCKFORD, IL

