Pocatello, ID

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game personnel tranquilize and relocate moose that was wandering Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Idaho Fish and Game personnel tranquilized and then relocated a moose on Tuesday that had been roaming a north Pocatello neighborhood. Pocatello police issued a news release about the cow moose on Tuesday morning stating that the animal was wandering around in the Churchill Downs neighborhood in north Pocatello. Police told residents not to approach the moose under any circumstances and to keep dogs in the neighborhood on...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Moose on loose in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the Pocatello Police Department. Ordinance enforcement officers have had several reports of a moose hanging around the neighborhood of Churchhill Downs and the surrounding neighborhoods. Please be aware of this. If you happen to come across the moose, do not approach the animal....
POCATELLO, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are highly praised for their food and service.
IDAHO STATE
ksl.com

Watch: Slick driveway a dream come true for Idaho ice skater

IDAHO FALLS — While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kisu.org

Pocatello League of Women Voters “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview" live on KISU January 3rd

The Pocatello League of Women Voters “2023 Idaho Legislature Preview” is a virtual forum on January 3 from 7 – 8:30 PM, when Idaho District 28 and 29 legislators will present their expectations about the issues and bills expected to be discussed during the 2023 Idaho Legislative Session. This virtual forum can be heard on KISU-FM, live on January 3rd, beginning at 7pm.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant

IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls man forges success with blacksmith business

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has found success running his own blacksmith business. Chris Hendry, owner of the shop, calls his business American Warrior Forge and Designs. He said he has been operating his business for about two years now. "I'm in the Army Reserve and got back in 2020," he said. "COVID was happening and there were a lot of stressors in my life and I needed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISP Responds to Hundreds of Slide-offs and Crashes in the Last Two Weeks

245, that’s the number of crashes and slide offs reported to or responded by Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho from December 14 to the 26. ISP says that when fresh snow or slick roads occur, there’s always a learning curve for drivers to remember how to navigate the roads. They say if you do slide off the road, keep a lookout for others.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'EXTREME BLACK ICE CONDITIONS': Arrival of winter storm in East Idaho results in numerous wrecks

Authorities are urging motorists to use extreme caution after the arrival of a winter storm on Tuesday morning caused numerous slide-offs and crashes on local roads. The Idaho Transportation Department issued a warning that conditions on Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls are "extremely slick." ITD stated, "Drivers are encouraged to slow down, watch for ice and slick spots on the roadway and leave extra distance between themselves and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas

ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
BLACKFOOT, ID

