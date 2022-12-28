ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lootpress.com

Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East and West pickup wins

Braxton – Greenbrier West raced out to a 24-9 lead at the half, holding off Braxton County for a 47-35 victory in the Braxton County Holiday Championship game. Ava Barclay scored 12 points in the win while Abigail Thomas pitched in 11. Thomas and Maddie Fields earned all-tournament honors.
LEWISBURG, WV
Lootpress

Prep Basketball: Princeton routs Mount Hope Christian

Beckley – It had been 18 days since Princeton crossed the 90-point threshold. That number is back to 0. The Tigers jumped out to a 13-0 lead Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory, downing Mount Hope Christian 99-47 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. With the...
PRINCETON, WV
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bluefield, December 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

BLUEFIELD, VA
lootpress.com

Prep Basketball: Grizzlies fall at Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT – The Nicholas County Grizzlies made a trip to Harrison County on Thursday to take on the Bridgeport Indians and, despite a 60-34 loss, the experience of playing against a Big 10 Conference and Class AAA foe on the road was a challenge NC coach Brian Phipps knew would be beneficial to his team moving forward.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
hwy.co

The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel

Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
DINGESS, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Cold Snap Proves Hot For W.Va. Ski Industry

Right now, the Mountain State’s ski areas are in the thick of their most profitable season. Joe Stevens, executive director of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, said the holiday period for the state's five ski resorts runs for three weeks - the weeks before, during and after Christmas.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
THURMOND, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
CROSS LANES, WV

