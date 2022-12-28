Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Princeton forces 24 turnovers to rout Wyoming East at the Little General Battle for the Armory
Speed kills and Princeton was in high octane mode Thursday afternoon. Battling Wyoming East in the championship tilt of the Pepsi Division of the Little General Battle for the Armory, the Tigers possessed too many weapons for the upset-minded Warriors. Riding the 22-point performance from junior Nik Fleming and a...
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Calvary Baptist and Charleston Catholic grab consolation wins at the Little General Battle for the Armory
Stevie Hicks poured in 22 points in the second half to lead Calvary Christian past Oak Hill 57-54 in the consolation game of the Burger King Division Thursday night in the Little General Battle for the Armory. Hicks finished with 29 points to lead all scorers and grabbed eight rebounds....
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East and West pickup wins
Braxton – Greenbrier West raced out to a 24-9 lead at the half, holding off Braxton County for a 47-35 victory in the Braxton County Holiday Championship game. Ava Barclay scored 12 points in the win while Abigail Thomas pitched in 11. Thomas and Maddie Fields earned all-tournament honors.
Prep Basketball: Beckley rocks Oak Hill in the Little General Battle for the Armory
Veteran Beckley boys basketball head coach Ron Kidd admitted he had some concerns prior to the game Wednesday night in the Little General Battle for the Armory. With longtime rival Oak Hill waiting in the wings, the Flying Eagles did not have the best week of practice after dropping their first two regular season games this year.
Prep Basketball: Princeton routs Mount Hope Christian
Beckley – It had been 18 days since Princeton crossed the 90-point threshold. That number is back to 0. The Tigers jumped out to a 13-0 lead Wednesday at the Little General Battle for the Armory, downing Mount Hope Christian 99-47 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. With the...
Prep Basketball: Gabbert’s steal secures Greenbrier East win at South Charleston, Shady falls in Florida
South Charleston – Greenbrier East boys basketball head coach Jared Patton wanted his team to play in some tough environments this year. After securing road wins over Beckley and Princeton in the last 10 days, the Spartans went into the South Charleston Community Center Tuesday afternoon and knocked of the Black Eagles 54-53.
Bluefield, December 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Grizzlies fall at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT – The Nicholas County Grizzlies made a trip to Harrison County on Thursday to take on the Bridgeport Indians and, despite a 60-34 loss, the experience of playing against a Big 10 Conference and Class AAA foe on the road was a challenge NC coach Brian Phipps knew would be beneficial to his team moving forward.
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
How the Golden Delicious apple was born in WV
While the Golden Delicious (Malus domestica) apple is one of West Virginia's state symbols, not many can claim to know how it came to be that way as well as why exactly it holds such significance to West Virginia.
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
wvpublic.org
Cold Snap Proves Hot For W.Va. Ski Industry
Right now, the Mountain State’s ski areas are in the thick of their most profitable season. Joe Stevens, executive director of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association, said the holiday period for the state's five ski resorts runs for three weeks - the weeks before, during and after Christmas.
lootpress.com
Crossroads Mall Chick-fil-A to close
MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today is a sad day for Chick-fil-A lovers as one location in Raleigh County will be closing for good tomorrow. According to a statement from the Chick-fil-A Crossroads Mall Facebook page, the restaurant will officially close on Saturday, December 31st. “It has been our...
lootpress.com
Thurmond: Booming railroad town to quiet ghost town
THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Thurmond, West Virginia was once a booming railroad town in the heart of the New River Gorge. The land on which Thurmond sits was acquired by Confederate Captain W.D. Thurmond in 1873 as payment for a nearby surveying job. Captain Thurmond had big plans for...
WTVM
Woman has lost wallet from high school dance returned nearly 55 years later
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia woman says her lost wallet has been returned after missing for nearly 55 years. WVVA reports Sharon Day lost her wallet when she was 16 years old in 1968. She was a student at what was then Fayetteville High School.
West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
Person flown to trauma facility after falling on ice in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the football field in Omar, West Virginia, on Monday morning to help establish a helicopter landing zone for an injured person. Responders got on the scene around 6:48 a.m. The patient suffered injuries from falling on ice, Main Island Creek VFD says. […]
Deputies searching for 2 juvenile suspects after attempted breaking and entering in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for two juvenile suspects after an attempted breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that one juvenile is already in custody. The alleged incident happened on the 100 block of Goff Mountain Rd. at a commercial building. The name of the business […]
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
