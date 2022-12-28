ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Oil from Christmas Eve spill found near North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oil from the Christmas Eve spill near Flint Hills Ingleside has been found near North Beach, according to the Texas General Land Office and the Coast Guard. Paraffin balls were spotted near North Beach on Thursday and officials have been looking for oil product that...
INGLESIDE, TX
KIII 3News

City of Corpus Christi gives updates on Yorktown 'mud bridge' repair timeline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi gave a new update regarding the Yorktown mud bride which has been closed for two weeks because of a sink hole. Wednesday, the city held its third press conference since the bridge's emergency closure on Dec. 12. The city said construction was put on pause due to the hard freeze and weekend holiday, but work did resume on Tuesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Texas Business Icon Allen Samuels Left Ongoing Gift of Charity in Aransas Pass

, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: ALLEN SAMUELS CHRYSLER-DODGE-JEEP-RAM – ARANSAS PASS Gone almost two years, the late Allen Samuels’ face, voice, and motto became well known throughout Texas where the entrepreneur built a successful motor vehicle dealership empire, including the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram showroom and lot at 877 S. Hwy. 35 Bypass in Aransas Pass. They occupy 13 acres. “Come by, let’s be friends,” is a phrase he uttered countless times. Staff that run the business now, including current CEO and President – his wife, Donna, underscore the value and importance of giving back to each of the communities they serve. The...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KVUE

Corpus Christi tamale shop goes mobile, sees increase in business

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can spot food trucks just about anywhere in town and there are even festivals dedicated to them. For the Huerta family, the decision to go mobile with their tamale business ended up being their saving grace. The family told 3NEWS they are generating more sales now than when they had their brick and mortar store front.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
LoneStar 92

The Texas ‘Popcorn Guy’ is My Favorite Thing on the Internet Right Now

When the people ask for extra butter at this movie theater, my man Jason Courne here knows that the people want. As someone who must butter their popcorn before a movie. I hate how our local theaters currently do this. They fill the popcorn bucket to the top and tell you to go put butter on it. This results in the top layer getting covered with butter. If you're a fat p.o.s. like me, you do the straw trick. You put a straw in the bucket and let the butter run through that to hit the popcorn throughout the bucket. If I feel my blood slowing down while eating the popcorn, I know I did a good job.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Edy Zoo

Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homeless

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. - On Monday, December 19th, a devastating fire destroyed the home of Daniel Pena and his family in Corpus Christi. When granddaughter Jasmine Lopez opened her door to investigate a loud boom, she saw the house engulfed in flames. Taking off running and screaming for her grandparents to leave, she was relieved to find them safely outside.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
