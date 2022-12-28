Read full article on original website
Related
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon
If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
KTVL
Anglers now able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon in mainstem Umpqua River
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Wednesday, for the first time since 2019, anglers will be able to harvest adult wild spring Chinook salmon the the mainstem Umpqua River. Previously, a temporary rule was in place prohibiting the anglers to harvest in the mainstem...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”
Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep
I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
KDRV
Oregon and California among the top five most cyber security conscious states
OREGON & CALIFORNIA – As more and more information gets put online, many users are worried about their personal information being protected. Recent research shows that Oregon and California are two of the most security conscious states. According to a study done by the University of Maryland, around 2,200...
These 20 new Oregon laws are going into effect in 2023
As 2022 comes to an end, Oregonians have some new laws to look forward to in 2023.
pdxmonthly.com
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
2023 brings new, higher rates for Oregon PGE customers
Rates are going up starting Jan. 1 for Portland General Electric customers.
Post Register
The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
State geologist warns heavy rain could trigger landslides
As the rain has let up following a storm in the Pacific Northwest, the potential for landslides remains present.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast
People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/27 – High Winds Continue Through Tonight; Over 70,000 Without Power in Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
beachconnection.net
Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images
(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
thetrek.co
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT
My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
The governor-elect of Oregon is a former Catholic and now Episcopalian
Tina Kotek is the governor-elect of Oregon after her election win in November. Gleaning from an article on New Ways Ministry from June 21, 2022, by Andru Zodrow, she is a 66-year-old transplant from York, Pennsylvania who moved to Oregon after dropping out of Georgetown University and coming out as a lesbian.
Comments / 2