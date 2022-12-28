ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 2

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Trash in Oregon

If you let your trash and unused items pile up it can get overwhelming on what and where to discard items you no longer use, especially right after Christmas. With the New Year just days away you may have the resolution to completely declutter but if you live in Oregon, stay away from throwing these five items in the trash, it's illegal.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A state environmental agency overstep

I see that Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission and their staff have passed a “Clean Cars II” rule banning the sale of new gasoline-powered cars (and light trucks) by 2035, bypassing a legislative vote (”Oregon bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035,” Dec. 19). This staff move, in my opinion, clearly shields our elected officials from any criticism that might come their way from voters who may not agree with them.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America

In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

The Greater Idaho Movement submits signatures

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Greater Idaho submitted a petition in accordance with Oregon law. If enough signatures are valid it could force a ballot initiative on the May 2023 Wallowa County ballot. The movement proposes to add fifteen conservative, rural counties to Idaho. Eleven eastern Oregon counties have voted...
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast

People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/27 – High Winds Continue Through Tonight; Over 70,000 Without Power in Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Storm Stories, Damage Along Oregon Coast: Deaths, Closures, Misadventures, Images

(Oregon Coast) – To say the last couple of days were eventful along the Oregon coast would be a serious understatement, and less than 24 hours after it was over there is still considerable cleanup to do. With gusts up into the 80 mph range in some places and immense tides, it resulted in an astounding number of downed trees, flooded roads, power outages, damage to buildings and three deaths on the Oregon coast alone. (Overturned semi on Newport's bridge, photo Newport Police Department)
OREGON STATE
thetrek.co

Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT

My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy