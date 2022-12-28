Read full article on original website
Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police
A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says
The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
Hanover Township man pleads no contest to child corruption
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Hanover Township facing a non-jury trial on allegations he inappropriately touched a girl opted to plead no contest to a child corruption charge Thursday. Joshua S. Fromel, 35, entered the no contest plea before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. Prosecutors withdrew an indecent...
One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital
DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
Suspect charged in fatal Brookline Park shooting returned to Berks after arrest in Florida
READING, Pa. - One of three suspects who allegedly participated in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old has been returned to Berks County to face charges. Henry Madera, Jr., who was arrested in Polk County, Florida on December 13, was returned to Berks County and arraigned Wednesday night. He was committed to Berks County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.
State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart
HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
Dauphin County carjacking suspects arrested, officer injured while responding
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A police officer was involved in an accident with another vehicle while responding to an armed carjacking suspect in Dauphin County, the Swatara Township Police Department said Friday. The Steelton Borough Police Department said that around 10:14 p.m. on Dec. 29, police received a call for an armed carjacking in […]
Danville Couple Heading to Trial After Death of Disabled Son
DANVILLE — A couple from Danville will head to trial in connection with the asphyxiation death of their 27 year old son following a preliminary hearing this week. Richard and Kristine Kortes are alleged to have caused the young man’s death last July in their home. Police said that the couple tied their disabled son up with rope after an outburst and that Richard Kortes put his weight on Adam Kortes to hold him down.
Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death
Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Enola husband charged for wife’s Christmas Eve shooting …. Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in...
Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash
A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
Father accused of police chase with son in the car
ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity
Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
Police looking for truck that allegedly hit, killed woman in York County
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was killed after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. On Friday, the coroner’s office identified the woman as 37-year-old Kristi Why. The coroner’s office said Why was reportedly walking with a friend in the area […]
Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve
ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
PSP search for missing Monroe County teen
KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
Open Records office directs Pa. to release documents on failed Allentown State Hospital competitive bid process
As the Wolf administration prepares to sell the state’s Allentown State Hospital property directly to a development company led by J.B. Reilly, the Office of Open Records has ordered it to release documents it withheld from the public on an earlier, failed attempt to sell the property by competitive bid.
Borough man’s appeal denied for 2015 shootout case
HARRISBURG – A Shenandoah man convicted for a 2015 firefight with police in Luzerne County had his appeal denied Friday. Scott Sargent, 38, was convicted in 2017 of five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, six counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of aggravated assault, nine counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of harassment.
Update: Police identify cathedral damage suspect
SCRANTON — Police said they have identified the person suspected of damaging a door at the Cathedral of St. Peter. The Scrant
