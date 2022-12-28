ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

abc27 News

Lancaster County appliance theft suspect arrested

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who allegedly stole appliances from a Lancaster County hardware store multiple times was taken into custody, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said Friday. Police said an employee at Longenecker’s Hardware contacted them on Dec. 29 around 8:30 p.m. to report that a man was observed stealing used […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Teen Attacked Brother With Knife: State Police

A teenager in Berks County faces criminal charges for attacking his older brother with a pocket knife, authorities say. Police were called to a home on the 2500 block of Main Street in Union Township at about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26 for a reported domestic disturbance, state troopers said in a release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-old’s shooting death in Allentown ruled a homicide, coroner says

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has ruled the manner of death in the accidental shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Allentown this week as homicide. After an autopsy conducted Friday, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said the cause of death was a gunshot wound. Buglio stressed, however, that in ruling the manner of death homicide, that does not indicate or imply criminal intent. No one has been charged in the incident.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WTAJ

One dead after shooting outside Pennsylvania hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County coroner has confirmed one person has died outside Geisinger Danville campus as police are actively investigating a shooting. At this time, the facility is on lockdown as one person is confirmed dead outside the hospital. Police are currently investigating the shooting. The suspect is unknown at this […]
DANVILLE, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

State Police seeking man accused of swiping 10 heated jackets from Walmart

HOMETOWN – State Police at Frackville are seeking a man accused of stealing 10 HART heated jackets earlier this month. State Police released information on the incident Thursday. The man, described as a white, non-Hispanic male wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask, visited the Walmart...
FRACKVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Danville Couple Heading to Trial After Death of Disabled Son

DANVILLE — A couple from Danville will head to trial in connection with the asphyxiation death of their 27 year old son following a preliminary hearing this week. Richard and Kristine Kortes are alleged to have caused the young man’s death last July in their home. Police said that the couple tied their disabled son up with rope after an outburst and that Richard Kortes put his weight on Adam Kortes to hold him down.
DANVILLE, PA
pahomepage.com

Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death

Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Enola husband charged for wife’s Christmas Eve shooting …. Enola husband charged for wife's Christmas Eve shooting death. Idaho homicide investigation leads to arrest in PA. CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in...
ENOLA, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County teen accused of over $200 Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a 16-year-old after they say he was found stealing over $200 worth of items from a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 6:00 p.m. troopers responded to a report of theft at the Hazle Township Walmart. During an investigation, police found a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman, 63, killed in central Pa. crash

A 63-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon when a vehicle in which she was a passenger crashed, Lancaster County authorities said. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said the two-vehicle crash was reported around 2:20 p.m. on the New Holland Pike. The 63-year-old, who is from Lititz, was pronounced dead at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Father accused of police chase with son in the car

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they said he endangered his 15-year-old son when he led police on a chase in Luzerne County and crashed on State Route 309. According to Ashley Borough Police Department, on Tuesday around 8:47 p.m. officers spotted a car, driven by John G. Barna, 36, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly kicks girlfriend's head when she discovers infidelity

Danville, Pa. — A woman's boyfriend allegedly kicked her in the face hard enough to leave marks while she tried to talk on the phone, according to police. Quinn Patrick Oday of Muncy also allegedly punched the woman twice on the night Dec. 21. The 25-year-old Oday became irate with the woman after she discovered he was cheating, according to the affidavit. Marks were visible on the woman’s face as...
MUNCY, PA
local21news.com

Cumberland Co. man charged with shooting, killing wife on Christmas Eve

ENOLA, Pa. (WHP) — Hampden Township Police said they have arrested a man who they said shot and killed his wife on Christmas Eve. Officers said they were called to a home in Enola for a welfare check, where officers said they found Tamara Colbert's body with a gunshot wound to her head.
ENOLA, PA
WBRE

PSP search for missing Monroe County teen

KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old out of Monroe County who has not been seen for over a week. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Ashton Caba, 16, of Kunkletown was reported missing on December 21 around 4:30 p.m. Police say Caba has been living with […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Borough man’s appeal denied for 2015 shootout case

HARRISBURG – A Shenandoah man convicted for a 2015 firefight with police in Luzerne County had his appeal denied Friday. Scott Sargent, 38, was convicted in 2017 of five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, six counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of aggravated assault, nine counts of reckless endangerment, and one count of harassment.
SHENANDOAH, PA

