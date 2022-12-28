Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Open Records office directs Pa. to release documents on failed Allentown State Hospital competitive bid process
As the Wolf administration prepares to sell the state’s Allentown State Hospital property directly to a development company led by J.B. Reilly, the Office of Open Records has ordered it to release documents it withheld from the public on an earlier, failed attempt to sell the property by competitive bid.
walnutport.com
Easton gets an unexpected $500,000 windfall. What it means for taxes.
Easton budget to change in the black due to overestimated pension payment. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Your View by Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds: 2022 was great, sets the stage for a better 2023
2022 was another year when Bethlehem’s accomplishments were only matched by our plans for 2023, says Mayor J. William Reynolds.
walnutport.com
Superior Court rejects appeal of Schuylkill County man in Walmart shooting case
ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers · Schuylkill County, PA … walnutport.com. 1 hour ago. Read on “www.walnutport.com”. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
walnutport.com
Northampton County coroner releases name of pedestrian killed on Route 33 on Christmas
A 46-year-old Bucks County woman died on Christmas Day after being hit on Route 33.
walnutport.com
Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr.: Exciting times for city with more than $1 billion of new development planned in the next year
Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. says the city is brimming with excitment with about $1 billion worth of new development planned in the next year.
walnutport.com
Bethlehem shooting early Thursday leaves 1 person injured
A shooting in Bethlehem early Thursday injured one man, police said. No arrests have been made.
walnutport.com
Volunteer firefighters save dog from frozen Quakertown pond on Christmas Day
The Quakertown Fire Department rescue team rescued a black Lab from an icy pond on Christmas Day.
walnutport.com
Bethlehem shines on popular TV cooking show
Historic Bethlehem is featured on PBS’ “Taste of History,” a cooking program that explores the traditional recipes and techniques of American cuisine.
Comments / 0