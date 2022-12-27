ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
walnutport.com

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ends term with strong ratings

Despite two terms marked by controversial decisions and pitched battles with a Legislature dominated by Republicans, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, will leave office in January 2023 with solid polling numbers and his own belief that he created a legacy of good government with progressive victories in energy policy, environmental legislation and education reform.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy