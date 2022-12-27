Read full article on original website
Related
walnutport.com
Pa. election reformers move to strike down recount petition law
Election experts and advocates say the Pennsylvania legislature should update an outdated 1927 law that allows voters to file recount petitions and delay the state’s election certification. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Pa legislature getting infusion of new blood this January
The nearly 50 new members of the state House will have to navigate a messy power struggle between Democrats and Republicans shortly after they are sworn in.
walnutport.com
Open Records office directs Pa. to release documents on failed Allentown State Hospital competitive bid process
As the Wolf administration prepares to sell the state’s Allentown State Hospital property directly to a development company led by J.B. Reilly, the Office of Open Records has ordered it to release documents it withheld from the public on an earlier, failed attempt to sell the property by competitive bid.
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ends term with strong ratings
Despite two terms marked by controversial decisions and pitched battles with a Legislature dominated by Republicans, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, will leave office in January 2023 with solid polling numbers and his own belief that he created a legacy of good government with progressive victories in energy policy, environmental legislation and education reform.
walnutport.com
Pennsylvania lost 40,000 people last year, more than only 3 states. See which ones lost and gained the most [MAP]
New population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Pennsylvania lost more than 40,000 residents from July 2021 to July 2022, sinking the state’s population below 13 million once again. See the numbers for the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Idaho murders: Key takeaways from news conference on suspect’s arrest in Poconos
Idaho law kept the Moscow Police from sharing any significant new information the man arrested in Monroe County as a suspect in the murder of four college students at the University of Idaho in November, during a Friday afternoon news conference. Source: pennnews.
walnutport.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger pursued criminal justice, psychology degrees at Lehigh Valley colleges. Those who knew him described as ‘strange’ and ‘awkward’
Bryan Kohberger, the Poconos native charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students, was a “strange” and “awkward” individual who studied at Lehigh Valley colleges, pursuing criminal justice and psychology degrees. Source: Morningcall.
walnutport.com
Large sinkhole closes Route 191 in Lower Nazareth Township
The section of state Route 191 between Newburg and Brodhead roads in Lower Nazareth Township is closed because of a large sinkhole.
walnutport.com
Who is Bryan Kohberger, the Idaho murder suspect from Poconos? What we know so far
Bryan Kohberger, 28, has been arrested in the Poconos on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of four University of Idaho students. Here’s what we know about the suspect. Source: Morningcall.
Comments / 0