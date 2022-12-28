Read full article on original website
Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters
Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
Lubbock Solid Waste wants your Christmas trees
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you had a live Christmas tree this year, you can recycle it and help create mulch for growers across the city. You can find roll-off trash bins at each of the Solid Waste Department’s drop-off centers. There are four locations across Lubbock including south, north, southwest, and North Quaker.
Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help
One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
Lubbock Animal Shelter preparing for influx of runaway animals after New Year’s Eve
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re planning on popping fireworks or having a New Year’s celebration this weekend, the Lubbock Animal Shelter has some tips on making sure your furry friends don’t end up at the shelter. Steven Greene, director of the Lubbock Animal Shelter, says, “We...
Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport
LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
Lubbock’s Ramen Shack Looks For Buyer to Keep Restaurant & Truck Alive
Ramen Shack, which has a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Wolfforth and a food truck frequently in Lubbock, is looking for a buyer to take over both operations. The business is hoping to sell "turnkey", meaning it should be available for immediate use with no updates or changes needed. NOTE: Ramen Shack...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Lubbock boy with autism upset after special needs tricycle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – One Lubbock boy is upset tonight and is asking for the public’s help after his favorite tricycle was stolen. Jude Porras is like any other 11-year-old who loves to spend his time cruising around his neighborhood any chance he gets. “Anytime the weather’s nice, he’ll get on it and he’ll ride it, […]
Want To Bring The Hibachi Experience Home? Lubbock Now Offers It
This is something I have been waiting for Lubbock to get. Whenever I see really cool things or opportunities I know it will come to Lubbock but sometimes it takes a little while. This was one of those things. A couple of my old hometown friends in Austin posted about...
Lubbock homeless man making an impact
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
Biggest impact of 2022, stories this year in Lubbock and South Plains
What happened in Lubbock in 2022? Here's a look at news stories with the biggest impact on the South Plains this year.
Chad Seay recognized for his service to the county
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish thanked Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay for his four years of service in a ceremony earlier today. This morning was Seay’s last meeting representing the northwest portion of Lubbock County. Judge Parrish presented him with a plaque honoring his work over the past four years.
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
Flight cancellations force TTU fans to sell bowl game tickets
LUBBOCK, Texas – With all of the Southwest Airlines flight cancellations, people who planned to be in Houston Wednesday night for the Texas Bowl had to change their plans. Many decided to stay put here in West Texas and just watch the game with some fellow Texas Tech University (TTU) fans. One of many people […]
Hey Lubbock: This is Why You Aren’t Supposed to Park There
The saga of bad Lubbock drivers is something that we talk about a lot here, and for good reason. While it can easily get old and you don’t need to be reminded of the person that definitely cut you off this morning, there is something that needs to be discussed.
2 Lubbock burglars hit Water Rampage on Christmas, LPD report said
Water Rampage was burglarized by two people on Christmas Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
