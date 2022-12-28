ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Locals Are Tired of Overflowing Dumpsters

Especially after such a waste-heavy holiday, Lubbock dumpsters have been piled high with all sorts of trash. The problem is, once the dumpster is full, what do you do?. While some people would do the right thing and find another dumpster to dispose of their waste in, or hold onto it until the garbage truck comes by, that isn’t the most popular reaction. Instead, people are deciding that the best way to deal with a full dumpster is to simply stack their garbage next to it.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Solid Waste wants your Christmas trees

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you had a live Christmas tree this year, you can recycle it and help create mulch for growers across the city. You can find roll-off trash bins at each of the Solid Waste Department’s drop-off centers. There are four locations across Lubbock including south, north, southwest, and North Quaker.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Family of Lubbock Woman Sets up GoFundMe Asking for Help

One Lubbock family is asking the community for help after receiving devastating news just a day before Christmas eve. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched just before midnight on Friday, December 23, to 45th Street and Avenue Q on reports of a crash. KAMC news reported that a vehicle driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Passengers respond to Southwest cancellations at Lubbock airport

LUBBOCK, Texas- Amid mass flight cancellations, several passengers at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport expressed frustration while seeking relief on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has had the most cancellations out of all major airlines in recent days. On Wednesday, the company cancelled more than 2,500 flights — 62% of their daily operations. Deborah Henely told […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock homeless man making an impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Devorah King and her family shop almost every day at a Dollar General in Lubbock, she says this is where they noticed Jesse Tennison, a homeless man who spends his days greeting customers and giving back. Devorah King says, “Whatever money he receives he takes it...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Chad Seay recognized for his service to the county

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - County Judge Curtis Parrish thanked Precinct 4 Commissioner Chad Seay for his four years of service in a ceremony earlier today. This morning was Seay’s last meeting representing the northwest portion of Lubbock County. Judge Parrish presented him with a plaque honoring his work over the past four years.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Amarillo sees increase in gang violence

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
AMARILLO, TX
fox34.com

Emergency crews responding to fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a structure fire in East Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Globe Avenue just before 9 a.m. The fire has been extinguished, but people are still advised to avoid the area at this time. The Lubbock Fire...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy