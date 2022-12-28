Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Man Arrested for Hospital Violence
A Waterloo man who allegedly attacked a hospital employee has been arrested, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 24 year old Antoineau Frazier is accused of coming up behind a female employee in the mental health unit of Allen Hospital on December 14th and putting his arm around her neck and choking her. He then allegedly pulled her to the floor where the choking continued. It took several nurses to finally pull Frazier from the victim. Frazier has been charged with Assault on a Health Care Worker with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. His bond has been set at $5,000.
KCRG.com
Family escapes Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A family escaped a house fire early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the call for the fire came in just before 6:30 AM Friday for a home in the 5200 block of East Road SW, near the C Street exit off Highway 30.
KCRG.com
Still no contaminants shown in Iowa River water following Marengo plant disaster
KCRG.com
Questions surround actions after video of anti-Semitic signs in Cedar Rapids
KCRG.com
University of Iowa finds no evidence of cancer cluster at Hudson Schools, admits investigation was limited
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The University of Iowa has wrapped up an investigation at Hudson Schools after 12 teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer within a decade. For the last few months, the Iowa Cancer Registry has been working to determine if there’s a breast cancer cluster associated with the school. They did not find any evidence of a breast cancer cluster among school staff in Hudson. But the University says the investigation did have some shortfalls, and proved more difficult than most.
KCRG.com
Study finds increase in food-insecurity nationwide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new study conducted by Hunger Free America shows tens of millions of American families struggle to afford seven days’ worth of groceries. The report showed the number of people who self-reported as being without enough to eat had nearly doubled from last year: in 2021, the study found 177,233 people, and in 2022 there were 332,744 people.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools
KCRG.com
Benton County couple snowed in, dug out by community members
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCRG.com
Marshalltown woman arrested for role in causing March fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Marshalltown Police have arrested a woman in connection with a house fire that happened back in March. On March 10th, 2022, Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of E. Lincoln Street. On arrival, fire crews found a residential two-story home fully on fire.
KCRG.com
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
KCRG.com
Analysis of Iowa River samples completed following Marengo explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In response to the C6-Zero facility explosion, the City of Iowa City Water Division took samples from the Iowa River to see if compounds associated with petroleum products were detected in the water. The explosion at a facility operated by C6-Zero in Marengo earlier this...
KCCI.com
Iowa man receives heart transplant just before the holidays
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man received a heart transplant and a second chance at life, after waiting more than five years for a donor. "Khalil doesn't really meet strangers," his mother Tinika Roland said, in an interview only on KCCI. "He can talk to anyone. Someone recently said that he can't turn the charisma off."
KCRG.com
One injured following early morning Grinnell shooting
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in Poweshiek County are investigating following an early morning shooting in Grinnell. It happened at approximately 1:40 am Thursday in the 1000 block of Pearl Street. That’s a residential area just west of downtown. Investigators say several adults were engaged in a verbal argument...
KCCI.com
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
KCRG.com
Person injured in Grinnell shooting
KCRG.com
Cascade Community Food Pantry holds one last distribution before closing for good
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cascade Community Food Pantry opened one final time Friday morning before officially closing down. The pantry has been serving Cascade for more than 40 years. “There’s been times we’ve had 30 families, 35 families. But over the years it goes up and down,” said...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
KCRG.com
Neo-Nazi group using first amendment protections to spread hate messages in Eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement to KCRG-TV9 it believes officers acted appropriately after responding to a neo-Nazi group hanging anti-Semitic signs earlier in November. Over the last seven days, more than 1.8 million people saw a police officer’s body camera footage...
KCRG.com
Church and food pantry start clean up after flooding from burst pipe
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization. ”There was...
