Amsterdam, NY

WNYT

Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa

Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years

After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Top 40 bull riders coming to Albany

The top 40 bull riders in the world are coming to Albany this weekend. On Thursday and Friday MVP is hosting the Professional Bull Riders Albany Invitational. Each bull rider will work to try to stay on the back of the bull for eight seconds without getting bucked off. Round...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Winterfest returns in Lake George to attract cold weather tourism

It’s a winter wonderland for Lake George’s third annual Winterfest. The goal is to get people to come to Lake George in the winter months. The event started in Winter 2021, as a safe way for people to gather during COVID, and over concerns about a drop in tourism when many events were cancelled.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa museum to close until March for renovations

The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa will be closed through March. This is for renovations and to install a new immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County, slated to open in spring 2023. The new history center will be positioned to host special events and speakers. The Irena Wooton...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

North Adams restaurant closing after short run with new management

Just three months after re-opening under new management, a Mexican restaurant is closing its doors in Berkshire County. Desperados Mexican Restaurant in North Adams, Massachusetts says its closing due to a lack of business. The restaurant posted the news this week on Facebook, saying Desperados has also recently received several...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNYT

Albany among many airports trying to recover from Southwest Airlines chaos

The departure and arrival board at Albany International Airport seemed to be more normal on Friday than it was earlier this week. More than 11,000 flights across the country were canceled over the past week. Roughly 87% of those cancelations – according to flight tracking information – were Southwest Airlines flights.
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
WEEDSPORT, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Chimney demolished at Glenville business to make way for solar field

The former Van Curler Greenhouse on Freemans Bridge Road began its transformation Wednesday, with the demolition of the chimney. Property owners will be putting a solar field in the back and readying the property – where the greenhouses are located – for retail. Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle...
GLENVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA

Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
SYRACUSE, NY

