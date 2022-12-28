Read full article on original website
WNYT
Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa
Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
WNYT
Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years
After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
WNYT
Albany’s South End community hopes new grocery store will ease food desert
A new grocery store opened in Albany’s South End earlier this week, where a McDonald’s used to be. South End Grocery is South Pearl Street. It has hot and cold food, along with fresh fruits and vegetables. The grocery store was part of a year-long effort to take...
WNYT
Top 40 bull riders coming to Albany
The top 40 bull riders in the world are coming to Albany this weekend. On Thursday and Friday MVP is hosting the Professional Bull Riders Albany Invitational. Each bull rider will work to try to stay on the back of the bull for eight seconds without getting bucked off. Round...
WNYT
Winterfest returns in Lake George to attract cold weather tourism
It’s a winter wonderland for Lake George’s third annual Winterfest. The goal is to get people to come to Lake George in the winter months. The event started in Winter 2021, as a safe way for people to gather during COVID, and over concerns about a drop in tourism when many events were cancelled.
WNYT
Ballston Spa museum to close until March for renovations
The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa will be closed through March. This is for renovations and to install a new immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County, slated to open in spring 2023. The new history center will be positioned to host special events and speakers. The Irena Wooton...
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WNYT
North Adams restaurant closing after short run with new management
Just three months after re-opening under new management, a Mexican restaurant is closing its doors in Berkshire County. Desperados Mexican Restaurant in North Adams, Massachusetts says its closing due to a lack of business. The restaurant posted the news this week on Facebook, saying Desperados has also recently received several...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
WNYT
Albany among many airports trying to recover from Southwest Airlines chaos
The departure and arrival board at Albany International Airport seemed to be more normal on Friday than it was earlier this week. More than 11,000 flights across the country were canceled over the past week. Roughly 87% of those cancelations – according to flight tracking information – were Southwest Airlines flights.
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
localsyr.com
Weedsport woman shares issues with cancelled Southwest flights
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Southwest customers across the country have been dealing with cancelled flights. One of those customers is Weedsport native, MacKenzie Whittaker. Whittaker is in the Airforce stationed in San Antonio and visiting her mom Tiffany and family in her hometown for the holidays. “I haven’t seen...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Wildlife Experts Say Rare Upstate NY Sighting was 1 in a Million!
Keep your eyes on the road, you never what you might see. But even though New York is made up of over 18 million acres of forest, you'll probably never experience something like this!. Interesting wildlife encounters on roads throughout Upstate New York may not be too unusual, but an...
WNYT
Chimney demolished at Glenville business to make way for solar field
The former Van Curler Greenhouse on Freemans Bridge Road began its transformation Wednesday, with the demolition of the chimney. Property owners will be putting a solar field in the back and readying the property – where the greenhouses are located – for retail. Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle...
WNYT
Devastating fire won’t stop Hoosick Falls Country Club’s New Year’s celebration
Every year, the Hoosick Falls Country Club has a New Year’s Eve celebration. While the club burned down last week, that celebration will still take place. Where the country club stood is now a pile of debris and ashes. Hoosac School Headmaster Dean Foster received several text messages after...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Serious crash in Cortland County sends four to the hospital
Update: The crash happened at 10:30 p.m. not 11:30 p.m. CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NY-281 is back open after being closed overnight in Cortland County due to a serious crash around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28. According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, which provided mutual aid to Homer Fire, the crash happened on 281 […]
