Howard Brown Health prepared for planned nurses' strike in January

Howard Brown Health said it has a plan to deal with a strike by hundreds of workers.

The strike is expected to start January 3 and continue through January 5.

Howard Brown said it will ensure that all patient appointments are fulfilled or rescheduled as soon as possible.

Staffing is a key issue between the healthcare provider and the Illinois Nurses Association. The association said the healthcare system is understaffed and further cuts will harm patients.

Howard Brown Health released a statement saying in part, "As we work through these challenges, we remain steadfastly committed to our patients who rely on Howard Brown for critical, affirming healthcare services."