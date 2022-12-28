ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

channel1450.com

U-High Handles Crosstown Rival To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship Game

Mason Funk and Ty Blake combined for 38 points and Ty Minor chipped in 13 to power Normal U-High to a 63-58 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals of the State Farm Classic. The Pioneers will play St Joseph Ogden for the small school boys tournament title at 5:15 at the Shirk Center on Friday night. A special thanks to WMBD for the video.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
channel1450.com

Defending Collinsville Champs Roll Passed Madison

Decatur MacArthur rolled passed Madison 67-39 to open the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Makhi Wright had 15 for the Generals and King Dees had 11; Trojans were led by Kerwin Baker with 18. Generals play O’Fallon tomorrow at 10 am.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'

Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied

TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?

NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
MORTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected

Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
LINCOLN, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KIX 105.7

Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?

Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
PONTIAC, IL
25newsnow.com

WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive

PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Temperatures run nearly 25° above normal Thursday!

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Much the snow has melted away due to Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures. Any lingering patches of snow will surely be gone after today, as high temperatures are forecast to surge all the way into the upper 50s and low 60s. No need for the winter gear! Southerly winds will remain quite breezy, with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the daytime hours.
PEORIA, IL

