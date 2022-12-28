Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
U-High Handles Crosstown Rival To Advance To State Farm Classic Championship Game
Mason Funk and Ty Blake combined for 38 points and Ty Minor chipped in 13 to power Normal U-High to a 63-58 win over Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals of the State Farm Classic. The Pioneers will play St Joseph Ogden for the small school boys tournament title at 5:15 at the Shirk Center on Friday night. A special thanks to WMBD for the video.
Pekin, December 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pekin. The Perspectives IIT Math & Science basketball team will have a game with Mt. Carmel High School - Mt. Carmel on December 27, 2022, 18:00:00.
channel1450.com
Defending Collinsville Champs Roll Passed Madison
Decatur MacArthur rolled passed Madison 67-39 to open the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. Makhi Wright had 15 for the Generals and King Dees had 11; Trojans were led by Kerwin Baker with 18. Generals play O’Fallon tomorrow at 10 am.
channel1450.com
Iowa Commits Freeman and Harding Power Moline Past Lanphier
Owen Freeman and Brock Harding combined for 37 points to lead Moline to a 70-40 win over Lanphier in the Pekin Holiday Tournament. Shaun Hatchett led the Lions with 15 points.
FOX Sports
Illinois' Dain Dainja throws down a monster putback jam against Bethune-Cookman
The Illinois Fighting Illini's Dain Dainja throws down a putback two-handed jam after a turnover committed by Bethune-Cookman. Illinois extends their lead over the Wildcats in the first half.
Shannon leads Illinois against Bethune-Cookman following 22-point showing
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-8) at Illinois Fighting Illini (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 22 points in Illinois' 93-71 loss to the Missouri Tigers. The Fighting Illini have gone 6-1 in home games. Illinois scores 77.5 points...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'
Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Bethune-Cookman 4-8; Illinois 8-4 The Illinois Fighting Illini will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Center. It looks like Illinois must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory...
Tommy Devito waiver for NCAA eligibility denied
TAMPA Fl. (WCIA) — Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito spoke to the media for the first time since he applied a waiver to get another year of eligibility. Devito said the waiver was not approved. “There were highs and lows at first, it was kind of like probably not, couple weeks later it was like we’re […]
25newsnow.com
What comes next for displaced Illinois Wesleyan students?
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Nearly 50 students will need to find a new place to live at Illinois Wesleyan University when they return from Christmas break. But will they be able to recover what was lost?. Saturday, a broken pipe rendered the Gates Fricke student apartment building unlivable, with...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
Effingham Radio
Close to One Inch of Precipitation Expected
Close to one inch of precipitation is expected to fall Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, rain is expected to spread across Central and Southeast Illinois in two waves. The first waves is expected overnight tonight and into Friday morning. Wave two is expected Friday...
25newsnow.com
Peoria’s Western Ave. to reopen Friday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Western Avenue between West Malone and Southwest Adams streets will reopen to traffic Friday, December 30. The City of Peoria says landscaping work will resume next spring. Communications Specialist for the City of Peoria’s Public Works Department Nick McMillion says, “now that people will have...
Illini Tower residents dealing with flooding aftermath
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People who live in Illini Tower at the University of Illinois say they’re dealing with the aftermath of recent flooding. Pipe bursts over the holiday weekend at the privately owned residence hall, soaking several floors and causing ceilings to leak. We spoke with a student who wanted to remain anonymous but […]
Was A Stop at Wally’s As Fun As Buc-ee’s?
Last year I spotted a new place to stop on the way to Chicago and get off the road. Definitely, a tourist trap kind of place called Wally's on Interstate 55 in Pontiac, modeled after Buc-ee's. So does it live up to the hype?. Wally's bills itself as "Home of...
25newsnow.com
WEEK teams up with American Red Cross for Blood Drive
PEORIA (25 News Now) - We want to thank everyone who came out to give the gift of life before the new year. The Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive was held Thursday in both Bloomington and East Peoria. The goal was to reach 150 pints between the two locations, but...
25newsnow.com
Temperatures run nearly 25° above normal Thursday!
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Much the snow has melted away due to Wednesday’s sunshine and warm temperatures. Any lingering patches of snow will surely be gone after today, as high temperatures are forecast to surge all the way into the upper 50s and low 60s. No need for the winter gear! Southerly winds will remain quite breezy, with gusts in the 30 to 35 mph range. We cannot rule out an isolated sprinkle or two, but most of the area will stay dry through the daytime hours.
Thawing pipes bursting all over Champaign-Urbana area, what are the risks to your home?
SAVOY, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s getting warmer outside, but that wasn’t the case during the mid-December blast of winter weather. Low temperatures led to many frozen pipes, and now, they’re thawing out. It’s leaving plumbers and restoration experts busy. For many, they’re not out of the woods. Because of the cold, they’re in the thick […]
‘He’s practically a legend’: Dewey’s Drive-In founder Duane ‘Dewey’ Gronau dies at 92
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – If these diner walls could talk, they’d tell stories of growth and change. But one thing has stayed the same since 1956. “People drive from all over just to come for Dewey’s burgers and ice cream,” former employee Chris Wells said. Specifically, they came for Duane Gronau’s hand-patted burgers, barbecue […]
