wgno.com
Strong storms, heavy rain likely Friday
Rain chances are at around 80 to 90 percent for most of Friday as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast...
wgno.com
Warmer weather here to stay into the New Year
After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are rebounding and even warmer conditions are on the way. Tonight, low temperatures are expected to only drop into the mid 50s along the Northshore and low to mid 60s south of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Thursday, temperatures will once again be...
wgno.com
Fog possible Thursday night, storms likely Friday
Tonight, temperatures are expected to be much warmer as lows only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Friday morning, the warm air and moisture from the Gulf may lead to fog development, especially close to large bodies of water. Temperatures on Friday will once...
WGNO
Louisiana Secretary of State: TikTok is a threat to our citizens’ personal data
As of Wednesday, December 21, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and District 28 State Representative Daryl Deshotel announced that they would pursue legislation in 2023 to ban TikTok on all state-owned devices.
