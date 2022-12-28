ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wgno.com

Strong storms, heavy rain likely Friday

Rain chances are at around 80 to 90 percent for most of Friday as our next weather system moves through the region. Showers and thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast...
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

Warmer weather here to stay into the New Year

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures are rebounding and even warmer conditions are on the way. Tonight, low temperatures are expected to only drop into the mid 50s along the Northshore and low to mid 60s south of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Thursday, temperatures will once again be...
wgno.com

Fog possible Thursday night, storms likely Friday

Tonight, temperatures are expected to be much warmer as lows only drop into the 60s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. Heading into Friday morning, the warm air and moisture from the Gulf may lead to fog development, especially close to large bodies of water. Temperatures on Friday will once...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy