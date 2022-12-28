Read full article on original website
Jimbo
2d ago
Why, in the hell does this continue to happen!!! Contractors are supposed to know, and require workers to know, procedures while working in trenches.....this SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING!!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High CityMike RomanoDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Denver digs out of the heavy snow
Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
Lakewood man identified in deadly avalanche on Berthoud Pass
The coroner has identified the snowboarder who died earlier this week in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
KDVR.com
Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche
A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow
Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Suncor refinery...
KDVR.com
Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm
A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
KDVR.com
Trucker accused of running over man in Aurora
Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened. Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened.
Heavy snow grinds traffic to a halt on I-70 near Denver leaving motorists stuck for hours
Numerous accidents amid snow-slicked roads resulted in travel headaches for parts of Colorado Wednesday, including one backup on Interstate 70 that left motorists stranded for more than 8 hours. Road travel was brought to an abrupt halt Wednesday night in Colorado as a winter storm dumped about a foot of...
KDVR.com
Roads remain dicey across metro
The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce...
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
KDVR.com
Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022
DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
1310kfka.com
3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont
An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
Colorado 'Blizzard' Chaos as Snow Storm Causes Multiple Car Crashes
"The traffic is so bad on I-70 in Colorado that people are taking their dogs for walks on the highway," said one traveler.
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
KDVR.com
How AI is helping spot wildfires
A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kirk Yuhnke looks into how artificial intelligence is helping spot fire in Boulder County. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kirk Yuhnke looks into how artificial intelligence is helping spot fire in Boulder County. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked.
KDVR.com
Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest
Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours...
Trucker accused of killing locksmith with his semi
The family of the victim, a locksmith, said the trucker suspect refused to pay for locksmith services and hit their father with his semi truck.
Delayed and Diverted: Denver’s cry for help
For more than a year, Denver7 Investigates spoke with frustrated Denver firefighters and paramedics who were blowing the whistle on a concerning culture inside the paramedic division at Denver Health.
Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state
CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
weather5280.com
Snowfall totals from last night's heavy snow event that buried the Denver metro area in fresh snow
We said the snow would be heavy! And goodness was it. Even after a slow changeover for some Wednesday evening, much of the greater metro area managed to see the high-end (and more!) snowfall totals we discussed were possible in yesterday's update. Below is a look at some of these...
Comments / 4