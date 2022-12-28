ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Comments / 4

Jimbo
2d ago

Why, in the hell does this continue to happen!!! Contractors are supposed to know, and require workers to know, procedures while working in trenches.....this SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Denver digs out of the heavy snow

Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Denver plows worked overnight Wednesday and will be out again on Thursday after a heavy snow hit the region. Ashley Michels reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Marine, renowned artist Jess DuBois dies at 88.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More sunshine, melting snow

Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Mostly sunny skies over Denver Friday, but snow will move into the Western Slope later today for a weekend snow storm. Travis Michels forecasts. Suncor refinery...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm

A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen just after 7 a.m. Wednesday from his home near 35th Avenue and Miller Street. Evan Kruegel reports. Plow driver’s truck stolen hours before winter storm. A Wheat Ridge plow operator said his truck and plow were stolen...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Trucker accused of running over man in Aurora

Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened. Police say a man was run over by a trucker in Aurora. Rogelio Mares speaks with the victim's family, who gave insight into what they say happened.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Roads remain dicey across metro

The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. The main streets are starting to improve but side streets are still snow-packed and icy. Lisa D'Souza reports. Suncor refinery shuts down, to stay closed for months. The Suncor refinery in Commerce...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Aurora reaches new murder record in 2022

DENVER (KDVR) — The violent crime wave of 2020 has not died down in Denver or Aurora. Both Aurora and Denver set new violent crime records in 2022, though Denver’s murders have not climbed at the same rate as Aurora’s. Aurora’s murders, aggravated assaults and robberies are...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

3 hospitalized after explosion in Longmont

An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.
LONGMONT, CO
KDVR.com

How AI is helping spot wildfires

A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kirk Yuhnke looks into how artificial intelligence is helping spot fire in Boulder County. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kirk Yuhnke looks into how artificial intelligence is helping spot fire in Boulder County. Pipes burst? You should get your foundation checked.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver airport passengers stranded by Southwest

Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Southwest Airlines continues to cancel flights. Courtney Fromm talked to some of the passengers at Denver International Airport. Driver crashes car into Adams County apartment building. Rescue crews worked for several hours...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow as storm moved through state

CDOT warns of 'treacherous' conditions Colorado Department of Transportation officials are warning motorists to "delay your morning commute or telework, if possible." Heavy, wet snow has created 'treacherous' road conditions around the metro Denver region — including the Front range and I-70 mountain corridor. "While CDOT crews have been plowing non-stop, roads are slick," according to a news release. "Adverse conditions in eastern Colorado as well. If you are out,...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy