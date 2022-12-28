An explosion that left three people hurt in Longmont is under investigation. It happened Monday on the 100 block of Placer Avenue. Firefighters arrived on-scene to find a garage fully engulfed in flames. An adjacent home was also damaged. Two men escaped the fire while one had to be rescued. All three were hospitalized; one of them with serious injuries. Police believe this could be the second explosion at this property but wouldn’t elaborate, the Boulder Daily Camera reported. For more, check out https://www.dailycamera.com/.

LONGMONT, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO