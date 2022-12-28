ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

wchstv.com

Ironton police: Firefighters find human body along the Ohio River

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Ironton report a human body was found on the bank of the Ohio River Friday afternoon. Firefighters called police after locating the body on the riverbank near North Second Street around 1 p.m., according to Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner. Wagner said...
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Charleston's East End

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening as flames were spotted going through the roof of a two-story building in Charleston's East End. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. Firefighters worked for about an hour to contain...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Trash-filled property demolished

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
COAL GROVE, OH
wchstv.com

Firefighters welcome warmer weather after battling through icy conditions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been obstacle after obstacle for Huntington firefighters since the temperature dropped below freezing last week. The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crestmont Drive Wednesday, hooked up to a hydrant and quickly realized it was frozen. “It ended up being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

TOP 10: Most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A handful of high-profile cases and investigations headlined a list of the most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022. From deadly shootings to severe weather, readers were most enthralled by the following 10 stories:. A woman who was lawfully carrying a pistol was hailed...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
OCEANA, WV
wchstv.com

Man charged with arson after fire at home in Ravenswood

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a Ravenswood man was charged after a fire marshal found playing cards set on fire at a home, and a witness reported the suspect said he “should have burned the place down years ago.”. David Lee Boggess, 62, was arrested...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
wchstv.com

After 77 years, Purple Heart returned to Meigs County family

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Imagine after 77 years, receiving news about a family member who was killed during World War II. A Facebook post led to a family from Chester, Ohio, getting a Purple Heart returned and bringing closure after losing their loved one more than seven decades ago.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTV

WVSP searching for missing juvenile

SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

