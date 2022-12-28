Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Ironton police: Firefighters find human body along the Ohio River
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — First responders in Ironton report a human body was found on the bank of the Ohio River Friday afternoon. Firefighters called police after locating the body on the riverbank near North Second Street around 1 p.m., according to Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner. Wagner said...
wchstv.com
Firefighters combat freezing temperatures while responding to house fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Huntington and had to deal with freezing temperatures in the process, firefighters said. The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Crestmont Drive, according to Cabell County dispatchers. Firefighters said the...
wchstv.com
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in Charleston's East End
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday evening as flames were spotted going through the roof of a two-story building in Charleston's East End. The blaze was reported about 9 p.m. in the 900 block of Miller Street. Firefighters worked for about an hour to contain...
2 taken to hospital after crash in Sissonville, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29): Kanawha County dispatchers say that both people have been freed from the car, and they were taken to the hospital. Crews at the scene are waiting for a wrecker to clear the vehicle before the ramp reopens. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are working to free two people from […]
WSAZ
Deputies: Driver hits tree, goes on to hit porch
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash Friday morning. The crash was reported just before 5 a.m. along the 3700 block of Sissonville Drive in Sissonville. Deputies on scene say a man was driving south on Sissonville Drive when he hit a tree.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WSAZ
Trash-filled property demolished
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks wouldn’t be thrilled about starting their morning with the sound of machinery, but for neighbors like Arthur Taylor, it’s the wake up call he’s been dreaming of. “It feels good,” Taylor said. We first introduced you to Taylor in July...
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
wchstv.com
Firefighters welcome warmer weather after battling through icy conditions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been obstacle after obstacle for Huntington firefighters since the temperature dropped below freezing last week. The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crestmont Drive Wednesday, hooked up to a hydrant and quickly realized it was frozen. “It ended up being...
wchstv.com
TOP 10: Most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A handful of high-profile cases and investigations headlined a list of the most viewed Eyewitness News stories of 2022. From deadly shootings to severe weather, readers were most enthralled by the following 10 stories:. A woman who was lawfully carrying a pistol was hailed...
lootpress.com
Car accident outside of Oceana results in road closure
OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A vehicle accident just outside of Oceana Thursday night has resulted the closure of a primary roadway in the area. According to the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County motorists may need to anticipate traffic delays following a two-car motor vehicle accident. While available details regarding...
wchstv.com
Man charged with arson after fire at home in Ravenswood
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a Ravenswood man was charged after a fire marshal found playing cards set on fire at a home, and a witness reported the suspect said he “should have burned the place down years ago.”. David Lee Boggess, 62, was arrested...
wchstv.com
Cafe that trains women in recovery set to open a new location in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Standing in what used to be the homes of Charleston restaurants Noah's and Delish, Cheryl Laws gave a preview of what soon will be her next Cafe Appalachia. Laws, the founder and chief executive officer of Pollen8, will be recovering both an old restaurant space...
wchstv.com
After 77 years, Purple Heart returned to Meigs County family
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Imagine after 77 years, receiving news about a family member who was killed during World War II. A Facebook post led to a family from Chester, Ohio, getting a Purple Heart returned and bringing closure after losing their loved one more than seven decades ago.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Suspicious 'unmarked' vehicle with emergency lights stopped in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — A vehicle was impounded early Thursday morning after Kanawha County deputies said it was flashing emergency lights despite the driver not being a police officer nor authorized to have the equipment. A deputy was returning back to Kanawha County after a transport to Putnam about...
WDTV
WVSP searching for missing juvenile
SPENCER, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for information regarding a missing juvenile. 16-year-old Brayden Matthew Ash ran away from a home in Spencer in Roane County around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to WVSP. Authorities said Brayden was last seen around 4 p.m....
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
wchstv.com
Inspired by 'Salty' Morton's recovery story, Clay County community shows up to give blood
CLAY, W.Va. (WCHS) — On Friday, dozens of people came to Clay County High School to give blood - many inspired by the story of Jacob "Salty" Morton. Morton, a senior football player at CCHS , was severely injured in a car crash in late October and now months later is miraculously recovering at home.
wchstv.com
One person taken to hospital after I-64 crash in Putnam County, dispatchers say
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a tractor trailer crash. The wreck occurred about 8 a.m. on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 43. Exit 44 is the U.S. 35/St. Albans exit. Dispatchers said a tractor...
wchstv.com
Man accused of kidnapping female in Kanawha County, punching her repeatedly in face
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County court records said a man faces charges after he was accused of kidnapping a woman in a vehicle, punching her multiple times in the face and threatening to kill himself and her. Brian William Sanders, 42, of Dunbar was booked Thursday at...
