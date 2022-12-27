ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl

New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
LAFAYETTE, NY
WETM 18 News

National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

City of Utica making changes to overnight parking

UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
UTICA, NY
sujuiceonline.com

4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College

Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
ITHACA, NY

