Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
Norman Mordue dies at 80; longtime judge served in Vietnam, played for SU
Syracuse, N.Y. — Norman Mordue, a longtime figure in the legal community in Syracuse and Central New York, has died at 80. Mordue’s death was announced Thursday by the Northern District of New York’s chief judge, Brenda K. Sannes, in an email to staff, according to the Albany Times-Union.
Syracuse DPW workers and equipment deployed to Buffalo for storm relief efforts
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadly Christmas weekend storm has now killed at least 52 people across the United States with more than half of those deaths in Western New York. On Tuesday, first responders and law enforcement agencies continue search and rescue efforts as snow removal crews clean...
September Rochester airport incident lands on year-end TSA top 10 list
In September, a Syracuse man was detained after he was found with a loaded gun in Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport.
Dino Babers acknowledges Syracuse’s season-long struggles were present as ever in Pinstripe Bowl
New York — The clock was ticking down on Syracuse football’s final game of the 2022 season, and the Orange wasn’t quite out of it yet. With just under a minute left, SU’s defense stopped Minnesota on third down trailing by eight points. Syracuse was staring one final offensive drive, albeit a challenging one, square in the face until a yellow flag dotted the field.
Western New Yorkers traveling for holidays find other means to return home amid blizzard, flight cancelations
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Blizzard of 2022 will be one many speak of for months, even years to come. Western New Yorkers who left for a quick Christmas getaway learned they were going to have to battle Mother Nature to make it back in to this side of the lake.
Syracuse Police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three Lives is a cocktail bar in Syracuse’s Armory Square that is all about fun and games, and they are ready for the New Year’s Eve crowds. “We have a shadow party, which is kind of a black apparel themed thing,” said Three Lives General Manager Alex Silver. “So, anybody that shows up in all black, gets in for free. Anybody that shows up in any colors on, not counting shoes, has to pay five dollars to get in.”
Man shot on Syracuse’s North Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot Friday night on Syracuse’s North Side, police said. The city’s shotspotter system detected two rounds fired in the 800 block of Highland Street around 9:40 p.m. before a caller reported seeing a man shot, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches.
3 New York Cities Make List Of Places With Most Murders This Year
Three cities in New York State have made the list of places with the highest murder rates. 24/7 Wall St. compiled the list. The cities on the list might surprise you. 24/7 Wall St. used homicide data from this year along with population 2020 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Glenville’s Waters Edge Lighthouse to close New Year’s Eve
Waters Edge Lighthouse in Glenville is officially set to close after Saturday, December 31. This comes after the announcement that Max410 will be taking over the space.
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
CNY snow plow driver worked around the clock clearing snow in WNY
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For Michael Johnson, growing up in LaFayette and now owning a plow business, clearing out snow is like second nature. So when a friend in Buffalo asked for help, he and his colleague Connor Horst didn’t hesitate. “My intention was to go out and...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
National Grid, NYSEG customers eligible for reimbursement requests
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Customers who have experienced a National Grid power outage for 72 or more consecutive hours are eligible to request reimbursement for loss of food and/or medication. The reimbursement requests must be filed within 14 days of the restoration of power. According to the National Grid website, “Residential customers who experienced an outage […]
City of Utica making changes to overnight parking
UTICA, N.Y. -- The City of Utica will be making changes to its overnight parking policy beginning the first of the New Year. The passes will be changing from yellow to red for 2023, residents will need to bring in the old pass and re-apply, in an attempt to keep passes consistent with needs, addresses and other changes that may impact parking. Passes are limited to those who do not have proper parking at their home.
4 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Boston College
Syracuse hosts Boston College in a New Years Eve tilt on Saturday at 2 p.m. (TV: ACC Network). Here are four things to watch for in the matchup:. Over the past four games, Syracuse has been mired in a troubling trend: Slow starts in the first half. Starting with Georgetown on Dec. 10, Syracuse trailed 17-6 in the first half before ultimately rallying and routing the Hoyas. The Orange also rallied to win despite a first half deficit against Monmouth (-5) and Cornell (-9). Syracuse finally met a deficit it couldn’t overcome, as the Orange trailed 41-33 against Pitt and ultimately lost, 84-82. “If we had started in the beginning with a fight, it wouldn’t have gotten to this situation,” Quadir Copeland said. We’ll see if Syracuse has heeded its lesson against the Eagles.
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
Moe’s Southwest Grill location closes in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca location of Moe’s Southwest Grill, a popular burrito spot, has closed, leaving Tompkins County lacking a nearby option for gigantic burritos with cuttingly accurate names like “the Homewrecker.”. The South Meadow Square restaurant, listed at 324 Elmira Road, had been closed for several days...
