‘Never seen anything like it’: Macon County residents left without water; cities step in handing out bottles

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Days after the winter storm hit Middle Tennessee, several counties are still without water.

On Tuesday, families pulled up to the Lafayette City Hall to get the one thing they can’t live without. Inside city hall, cases and cases of water piled up, ready to be given out.

“The city of Lafayette has been out all during the Christmas holiday, trying, once the freezing temperatures got here, the utility workers started getting out trying to find any leaks,” said Mayor Steve Jones with Macon County.

All weekend, crews worked to fix leaks and try to find the source of the water loss. Officials have asked residents to stop running their dishwashers and washing machines.

“The utility workers are telling me they have never seen anything like it, that it’s come about with freezing and people weren’t prepared for it in some ways,” Mayor Jones said.

Just 20 minutes away, in Red Boiling Springs, a similar story unfolded. Residents without running water had to travel to the fire station to pick up bottles.

“A lot of people weren’t aware of the leaks, and it’s depleted the water supplies, the City of Red Boiling Springs water tanks are empty, they’re trying to fill those up,” explained Mayor Jones.

In a Facebook post, the city asked residents to conserve their water, stating with the high demand, the city’s water tanks are low.

“We’ve had tremendous growth here in the area, here in Macon County, here in the last bit, and it hasn’t surprised me that Red Boiling Springs is running to maximum capacity,” said John Cook. “They are working hard to get everybody water, but when Old Man Winter comes, or droughts, or strong winds, you’re going to have these types of situations happen.”

Cook is the Principal Owner of the Bennett Hill Spring, and he offered to help with the shortage by offering his spring to help first responders who may be in need of water.

“We’re going to offer it to them tonight if they have any house fires where they can pull in here and reload their truck if they like,” explained Cook.

As of Tuesday, the county is working to determine when water can be back in full use. In the meantime, city hall will be offering bottles of water starting at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Residents must show ID with proof of address. If residents need water outside of the scheduled hours, they are asked to call the police department.

