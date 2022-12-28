Read full article on original website
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58
Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State
Jerni Kiaku led the way for North Carolina Central with 14 points, five assists, and five rebounds. The post North Carolina Central wbb falls on the road against Oregon State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64
Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT
Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76
Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
CAL POLY 67, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 57
Percentages: FG .440, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wright 2-8, Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 4, Wright 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Stevens). Technical...
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Borowicz 2-4, Braun 2-5, Heyer 1-5, Gradwell 1-1, Cayton 0-2, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Battle 1) Turnovers: 23 (Battle 7, Braun 5, Borowicz 3, Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2, Heyer 2, Cayton...
SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57
Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.
Former North Carolina football cornerback Storm Duck commits to Penn State
Penn State football has added more depth to its defensive backfield.
Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.Hinson's 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining and he extended the Panthers' lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28...
Pittsburgh 37, No. 18 UCLA 35
UCLA_Loya 11 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 5:15. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:57. PITT_Means 15 pass from Patti (Mumpfield pass from Patti), 3:49. UCLA_Mokiao-Atimalala 28 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :57. Third Quarter. UCLA_Davies 52 interception return (Barr-Mira kick), 8:45. PITT_Hammond 1 run (Sauls kick), 3:04. Fourth Quarter. PITT_Hammond...
Staff Predictions: South Carolina vs. Notre Dame
The Gamecocks Digest staff has made their picks for South Carolina vs. Notre Dame this afternoon.
Penn State adds All-ACC cornerback Storm Duck from UNC via transfer portal
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Penn State’s first major addition from the transfer portal has an unforgettable name. His play on the field last season was just as memorable. Cornerback Storm Duck is joining the Nittany Lions for the 2023 season, heading to Happy Valley...
Michigan vs. TCU: How to watch the Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
North Carolina basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Elliot Cadeau commits to Tar Heels over Texas, Kansas
The first commitment from a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class landed with a bang on Wednesday evening as five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports rankings and the top-ranked point guard in the country, committed to North Carolina after a monthslong courtship. Cadeau chose UNC over a final six of Kansas, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Texas and Louisville.
ECU lands North Carolina DB transfer Dontavius Nash
East Carolina has picked up a commitment from a former four-star recruit in the form of North Carolina safety Dontavius Nash, who announced his pledge to the Pirates on Thursday. Nash entered the portal in early December and traveled with the Tar Heels to the Holiday Bowl for Wednesday night's game against Oregon. He made things official after returning home. Nash, who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season in Chapel Hill, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Tale of the Tape: No. 13 Virginia at Georgia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers look to make it two wins in a row Saturday as they travel to Georgia to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game is slated for a noon tipoff and will be broadcasted on the ACC Network. UVA was able to get back into the...
UNC lands Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum
Just mere hours before North Carolina takes on the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl, the Tar Heels received some positive news regarding the 2023 season. Georgia Tech transfer and wide receiver Nate McCollum committed to the Tar Heels after spending three seasons in Atlanta. McCollum, who dealt...
