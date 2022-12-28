PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.Hinson's 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining and he extended the Panthers' lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28...

