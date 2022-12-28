ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 111, ST. ANDREWS 58

Percentages: FG .309, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (R.Carter 3-3, McFadden 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, McRae 1-2, Malone 1-3, B.Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Taylor). Turnovers: 19 (McFadden 5, B.Clark 4, Richardson 3, C.Brown 2, Montgomery 2, Malone, McRae, Taylor). Steals: 11 (Richardson 4,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
SFGate

CLEMSON 78, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 64

Percentages: FG .309, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Morsell 3-8, Smith 3-13, Ross 1-1, Clark 1-3, Thomas 0-1, Pass 0-2, Joiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Burns, Morsell, Pass). Turnovers: 8 (Burns 3, Pass 2, Dowuona, Morsell, Smith). Steals: 4 (Burns, Clark, Morsell, Ross).
CLEMSON, SC
SFGate

STETSON 86, LIPSCOMB 80, OT

Percentages: FG .449, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Blackmon 3-6, Swenson 3-7, Brown 2-6, Harrison 1-2, Panzo 1-5, Oglesby 0-1, Peek 0-1, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Panzo, Peek). Turnovers: 10 (Peek 2, Swenson 2, Blackmon, Brown, Gateretse, Panzo, Smith, Tumblin). Steals: 9...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

SIENA 83, QUINNIPIAC 76

Percentages: FG .492, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Platek 3-4, McCollum 3-6, Kellier 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Stormo 0-1, Billups 0-2, Eley 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Baer 2, Stormo 2, Billups, McCollum). Turnovers: 7 (Billups 2, McCollum 2, Baer, Johnson, Platek). Steals: 7 (Johnson...
HAMDEN, CT
SFGate

CAL POLY 67, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 57

Percentages: FG .440, FT .563. 3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Wright 2-8, Igbanugo 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Allen-Eikens 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Bostick 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bostick, Okereke). Turnovers: 11 (Bostick 4, Wright 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Tucker). Steals: 5 (Wright 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Stevens). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
SFGate

No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MINNESOTA (8-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Borowicz 2-4, Braun 2-5, Heyer 1-5, Gradwell 1-1, Cayton 0-2, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Battle 1) Turnovers: 23 (Battle 7, Braun 5, Borowicz 3, Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2, Heyer 2, Cayton...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SFGate

SAINT PETER'S 67, MANHATTAN 57

Percentages: FG .396, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Brennen 2-6, Watson 1-1, Nelson 1-2, Stewart 1-7, Hayun 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Roberts, Watson). Turnovers: 15 (Stewart 4, Nelson 3, Padgett 2, Watson 2, Brennen, Cisse, Hayun, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Stewart 2, Brennen, Hayun,...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC Sports

Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Burton scores 31, Pitt beats No. 25 North Carolina 74-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points, Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half and Pittsburgh knocked off No. 25 North Carolina 76-74 on Friday.Burton, a graduate student, was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.Hinson's 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining and he extended the Panthers' lead by making two free throws with 36 seconds left and two more with 28...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

Pittsburgh 37, No. 18 UCLA 35

UCLA_Loya 11 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 5:15. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:57. PITT_Means 15 pass from Patti (Mumpfield pass from Patti), 3:49. UCLA_Mokiao-Atimalala 28 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :57. Third Quarter. UCLA_Davies 52 interception return (Barr-Mira kick), 8:45. PITT_Hammond 1 run (Sauls kick), 3:04. Fourth Quarter. PITT_Hammond...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

North Carolina basketball recruiting: Five-star guard Elliot Cadeau commits to Tar Heels over Texas, Kansas

The first commitment from a top-10 prospect in the 2024 class landed with a bang on Wednesday evening as five-star recruit Elliot Cadeau, the No. 8 overall player in the 247Sports rankings and the top-ranked point guard in the country, committed to North Carolina after a monthslong courtship. Cadeau chose UNC over a final six of Kansas, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Texas and Louisville.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

ECU lands North Carolina DB transfer Dontavius Nash

East Carolina has picked up a commitment from a former four-star recruit in the form of North Carolina safety Dontavius Nash, who announced his pledge to the Pirates on Thursday. Nash entered the portal in early December and traveled with the Tar Heels to the Holiday Bowl for Wednesday night's game against Oregon. He made things official after returning home. Nash, who just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season in Chapel Hill, will have three years of eligibility remaining.
GREENVILLE, NC
AllTarHeels

UNC lands Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum

Just mere hours before North Carolina takes on the No. 15 Oregon Ducks in the Holiday Bowl, the Tar Heels received some positive news regarding the 2023 season. Georgia Tech transfer and wide receiver Nate McCollum committed to the Tar Heels after spending three seasons in Atlanta. McCollum, who dealt...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy