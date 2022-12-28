Read full article on original website
TikTok Is Roasting a Customer Who Pretended Not to Receive a Giant Instacart Order
The convenience of having things delivered to us in this modern age can't be understated. Delivery systems have evolved far past Amazon packages and pizza, and people can now even receive groceries and local supplies on their doorstep without having to leave their homes using services like Instacart. On the one hand, Instacart can be a great boon to people with disabilities who need essential items, or for those who are confined to their houses during global pandemics.
Amazon Stock Cut in Half as eCommerce Giant Can't Stem Slump
From an all-time high in 2021 to a 3-year low in 2022, Amazon will ring in the New Year about half as large as it was a year ago. While the staggering $900 billion, 50% contraction in Amazon’s stock over the past 12-months is its first negative annual return since 2014, and its largest percentage drop since falling 79% during the dot-com bubble pop in 2000, the path to its present trough has been strewn with efforts and innovations aimed at righting the ship and restoring investor confidence.
The Top Four Ways Restaurant Aggregators Evolved in 2022
Despite the economic challenges restaurant aggregators faced in 2022, the year nonetheless yielded many innovations. Aggregators expanded into new categories, new methods of fulfillment and more. They Honed Their Delivery Subscriptions. Perhaps above all else for these delivery marketplaces, 2022 was the year that their subscriptions really caught on. Grubhub...
MicroStrategy Cites Tax Benefits in Recent Bitcoin Buying and Selling
MicroStrategy has cited tax benefits as the reason for its recent buying and selling of bitcoin. The firm — which develops enterprise software but is also the largest corporate buyer of bitcoin — has sold bitcoins for the first time but remains a net buyer, Bloomberg reported Wednesday (Dec. 28), citing a MicroStrategy filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Walmart May Gain as Consumers Scale Back Grocery Delivery Subscriptions
The love affair with grocery delivery subscriptions may be peaking, a trend that could benefit Walmart. This, as PYMNTS’ report, “How the World Does Digital: Different Paths to Digital Transformation,” collected data from 30,174 individuals across 11 countries and showed a 4.5% sequential reduction in grocery subscription engagement in the third quarter of 2022 versus the second quarter.
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Walmart Charged Customers Double
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices
Starbucks customers may soon give up their afternoon caffeine kick and drop costly drink modifications like extra syrups, analysts warn
Starbucks consumers will trade down to smaller drink sizes and "less expensive add-ons" like syrups amid a looming 2023 recession, analyst warns.
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
Costco Announces the Opening of 11 New U.S. Locations in 2023
Though elements of the company’s consumer outlook for the new year are cautious, expansion plans remain ambitious. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNBC.com, ScrapeHero.com, EatThis.com and Yahoo.com.
Walmart is Entirely Discontinuing Carry-Out Paper Bag Purchases in One State Beginning January 18
Two iterations of an eco-friendly bag policy are becoming effectuated by Walmart locations across the nation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Facebook.com and BestLifeOnline.com.
Over 200 Walmart Stores Soon to Charge 10 Cents Per Shopping Bag
A Colorado Walmart will soon join locations in three other states to meet eco-friendly initiatives. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, The Daily Sentinel, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
McDonald's is selling 50-cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
McDonald's has a deal on double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday this week. Order one for 50 cents in the fast food chain's mobile app.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods of the year, and the winner is …
When delivery soared during the pandemic, so did orders of comfort food favorites. Two-plus years later, they still top the list of Grubhub’s most-ordered dishes. Drumroll, please: Coming in at No. 1 is the burrito, jumping from the No. 8 spot in last year’s ranking. “Diners stuck to the comfort that layered gooey goodness brought directly to hearts, bellies and doorsteps,” Grubhub exclaimed poetically in its 2022 Delivered Report.
Walmart Shopper Frustrated By Doubling Prices
Customers are noticing the drastic effect of inflation and supply chain shortages. It has caused prices to rise higher than usual. And one customer brought awareness to the matter via TikTok.
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
