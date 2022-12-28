Read full article on original website
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Makar shines, but Avs fade, lose to Kings in shootout
Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on the power play at 1:11. Then Sean Walker tied it from the slot with 5:40 left on Kevin Fiala's 26th assist. Viktor Arvidsson scored in the second round of the shootout, and after Pheonix Copley stopped Mikko Rantanen, Kempe clinched the Kings' first win in Denver since Dec. 31, 2018. Gabriel Vilardi and Phillip...
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85
MINNESOTA (8-6) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Borowicz 2-4, Braun 2-5, Heyer 1-5, Gradwell 1-1, Cayton 0-2, Czinano 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Battle 1) Turnovers: 23 (Battle 7, Braun 5, Borowicz 3, Micheaux 3, Gradwell 2, Heyer 2, Cayton...
Coyotes happy showing off home digs against Maple Leafs
The Arizona Coyotes had their share of critics when they announced they were signing a three-year contract to play their
Pittsburgh 37, No. 18 UCLA 35
UCLA_Loya 11 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 5:15. UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:57. PITT_Means 15 pass from Patti (Mumpfield pass from Patti), 3:49. UCLA_Mokiao-Atimalala 28 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :57. Third Quarter. UCLA_Davies 52 interception return (Barr-Mira kick), 8:45. PITT_Hammond 1 run (Sauls kick), 3:04. Fourth Quarter. PITT_Hammond...
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action
Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
Projected Lineup: Stars vs. Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota returns to home ice after a California road trip and a one-off in Winnipeg. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:. Filip Gustavsson is in the driver's seat for a career-year. by Jessi Pierce @jessi_pierce / Wild.com. 4:30 PM. ST. PAUL,...
Carcone scores in debut, Coyotes end Avs' 4-game win streak
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Carcone scored in his first NHL game, Nick Schmaltz had his second power-play goal in two games and the Arizona Coyotes beat Colorado 6-3 on Tuesday night to end the Avalanche’s winning streak at four. Shayne Gostisbehere, Lawson Crouse, J.J. Moser and Clayton...
Michigan vs. TCU: How to watch the Fiesta Bowl
No. 2 Michigan takes on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
