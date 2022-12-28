Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic getaways in Michigan
When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
MLive.com
7 Great Lakes? TCU players know Michigan football, but what about the actual state?
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The TCU football players have been studying the Michigan football team for weeks. But how much do they know about the state of Michigan?. As it turns out, not all that much. On Thursday, they were asked a handful of questions about the Mitten State. Among them:
abc12.com
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily
Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Central Michigan 4-8; Michigan 7-4 The Michigan Wolverines will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Michigan...
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Michigan doctor found dead, new home built for mother of triplets: Jackson headlines Dec. 24-29
JACKSON, MI – A Michigan doctor reported missing before Christmas was found dead in a frozen pond behind his home this week. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed. Dr. Bolek Jahan Payan was a well-respected psychiatrist and the friendliest of neighbors, according to people...
abc12.com
Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full day on Thursday after a water main break inside. Only JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes and Noble were open. The rest of the businesses inside the mall still were unable to welcome customers.
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
abc12.com
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
abc12.com
Whitmer focusing on individual rights, democracy in second term
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As she prepares for a second term in office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looked back on key moments of her first four years in office. Whitmer recalled tough times dealing with the Flint water crisis and a highlight of visiting an Expungement Fair at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Michigan doctor found deceased under ice of frozen pond
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. - Tragedy struck in Michigan this week when a local doctor was found deceased under the ice of a frozen pond five days after going missing from his nearby home.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan doctor found dead remembered as 'avid family man,' great neighbor
A Michigan doctor who went missing last week and was found dead in a frozen pond Tuesday is being remembered by loved ones and a neighbor. Dr. Bolek Payan was a board certified psychiatrist.
diehardsport.com
Looks Like A Top Michigan Pass-Catcher Won’t Be Playing Fiesta Bowl
Michigan WR Andrel Anthony isn’t dressed and practicing for the Fiesta Bowl. There were reports that the sophomore pass-catcher had sprained an ankle, and those rumors look in fact true:
