Lansing, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Romantic getaways in Michigan

When you and your sweetheart want a romantic getaway, Michigan is one of the best destinations. It offers a wide variety of destinations, from the urban cityscape of Detroit to the secluded cottages of the Upper Peninsula. You and your loved one can plan an amazing weekend getaway that is sure to be a memorable experience.
Time capsule from 1929 unearthed in Mary Crapo school

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - A time capsule nearly 100 years old was unearthed during the demolition of the historic Mary Crapo Building in Swartz Creek. The school building on Miller Road opened in 1929. It was once a middle school, high school and a complete secondary building. Mary Crapo...
Tragedy Causes Popular Lansing Eatery to Close Temporarily

Lansing's popular Fidler's on the Grand restaurant will be closed indefinitely while its owners recuperate from serious injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle pile-up in Ohio two days before Christmas. According to multiple sources, nearly four dozen vehicles were involved in a pile-up in eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike between...
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub

Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
Most of Genesee Valley Center mall remains closed for second straight day

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Most stores in the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township remained closed for a second full day on Thursday after a water main break inside. Only JCPenney, Macy's, Planet Fitness, Logan's Roadhouse and Barnes and Noble were open. The rest of the businesses inside the mall still were unable to welcome customers.
This is the Phoenix-area bar Michigan fans should head to for Fiesta Bowl festivities

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - The history of the University of Michigan’s alumni club in Phoenix is the history of Americans pioneering westward. In 1908, about a dozen UM alumni met at a restaurant called AuDen in Phoenix, four years prior to Arizona’s statehood, according to the club’s history. These Wolverines settled in the territory and formed the Michigan Alumni Association of Arizona, officially becoming recognized by the nationwide alumni association in 1925.
No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River. The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.
Whitmer focusing on individual rights, democracy in second term

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As she prepares for a second term in office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer looked back on key moments of her first four years in office. Whitmer recalled tough times dealing with the Flint water crisis and a highlight of visiting an Expungement Fair at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
