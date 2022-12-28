Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Elkhorn man mistakenly identifies his neighbors as thieves online, posts apology
Omaha, Neb. (WOWT) - An Elkhorn man is eating a big piece of humble pie this holiday season. While out of town, Franc Harwart’s Ring camera captured someone taking newly delivered packages off his front porch. He assumed they were thieves and posted the pictures online, asking for help identifying them.
WOWT
Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death
High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology. Updated: 2 hours ago. A man...
WOWT
NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 7 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Clinical trial examines best treatment for pulmonary embolisms
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. Douglas County Sheriff's Office recruiting class most diverse on record. Updated: 18 hours ago. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest...
iheart.com
Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
KETV.com
One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
WOWT
Testing safety of ice on metro lakes
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. House fire sends three to the hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. Three cousins are in the hospital after a...
KETV.com
Omaha officials, Heartland Family Service find permanent housing for more Legacy Crossing families
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city officials and Heartland Family Service have found permanent housing for 21 families who used to live at Legacy Crossing. Inspectors shut down all 17 buildings last week because of unlivable conditions. People were forced to move out, but have until the end of December...
WOWT
Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted
CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
1011now.com
Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story
$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
WOWT
7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
KETV.com
Pothole patrol: How the city of Omaha is preparing to fix, fill crumbling roads
OMAHA, Neb. — The seasons are changing at the city of Omaha's public works department—from the holidays to potholes. Three factors started driving new potholes into the ground after the winter storm last weekend: moisture, warmth, and freezing temperatures. "We've got all the ingredients right now to make...
KETV.com
Denver family reunited with missing dog in La Vista after community group's search efforts
OMAHA, Neb. — A Denver family visiting La Vista for Thanksgiving had the scare of their lives when they lost their dog. They looked for their white poodle, Snowflake, but couldn't find her anywhere. While the family needed to return home for work and school, the Lost Pets of...
WOWT
Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
klkntv.com
Memorial ceremony set for man who was shot to death in Lincoln before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A memorial ceremony is officially scheduled for the man who was shot to death in Lincoln last Friday. Channel 8 learned earlier this week that several events were in the works, as many in our community are looking for ways to help Kupo Mleya’s family.
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority. End in sight for Southwest operations disaster. Updated: 16 hours ago. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff's Office recruiting class most diverse on record
Eppley Airfield travelers are adjusting their plans to account for Southwest's continued scheduling issues. After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering. Emily's Thursday night forecast. Updated: 9 hours ago. Snow chances end tonight with a mild stretch into the...
News Channel Nebraska
Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious
OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
Comments / 3