Omaha, NE

WOWT

Aldrick Scott formally charged in Cari Allen's death

High mortgage rates are cooling down Omaha's housing market. The few remaining tenants of a closed apartment complex now have moved out. An accident involving a truck spilled gravel over lanes of I-680 and caused its closure Friday. Man's social media story deserves apology.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

NDOT cams showing decent snow northwest of Omaha

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Clinical trial examines best treatment for pulmonary embolisms

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Gravel Truck Crashes, Spills Load On Interstate-680 In Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A big cleanup on Interstate-680 in Omaha this morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a gravel truck rolled over and spilled its load in the northbound lanes of I-680 to the north of Dodge Street around 9:00 a.m. The crash resulted in lane closures for over an hour.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured after incident in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said one person was critically injured after an incident Thursday night in west Omaha. At 6:51 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting victim in a neighborhood near 156th and Pacific streets. After investigation, authorities said the caller was "extremely intoxicated and possibly fell,"...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Testing safety of ice on metro lakes

After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. Three cousins are in the hospital after a house fire.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Boil order for Carson, Iowa, lifted

CARSON, Iowa (WOWT) - The boil order for the City of Carson has been lifted. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on social media Thursday evening. A spokesperson for PCEMA told 6 News the order had been lifted at 4:30 p.m. The city had been under a boil...
CARSON, IA
1011now.com

Mother of kidnapped Utah child shares story

$15K worth of equipment stolen from work truck in northeast Lincoln. The 10/11 Golden Apple Award is sponsored by Doane University College of Education. Fire Chief Dave Engler speaks to 10/11 NOW about 2022 and what's ahead in 2023 for Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

7-year-old dies from injuries in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 7-year-old girl who was among three hurt in a fire early Tuesday has died from her injuries. Family members confirmed to 6 News that Jaya Moore died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln. Relatives told 6 News on Tuesday that Jaya had been flown...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Southwest delays cause family to miss Christmas

After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office's latest recruiting class is the most diverse to date at 83% minority.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff's Office recruiting class most diverse on record

After delays and cancelled flights, an Omaha family made it back home for a delayed Christmas Day gathering.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Body of missing Omaha woman found; death not believed to be suspicious

OMAHA, Neb. – A missing Omaha woman has been found dead. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities located the body of 55-year-old Monica Helm. Helm had last been seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at roughly 1 p.m. near her home around 93rd Avenue and Redick Avenue. The...
OMAHA, NE

