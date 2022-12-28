ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strike news – live: Commuters returning to work brace for travel disruption as industrial action continues

By Namita Singh
 2 days ago

Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out today noon. The strike will continue for 24 hours, until tomorrow 11.59am.

Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.

It comes after a day of travel chaos despite a rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) coming to an end, with crowds of people left waiting at major train stations across London and many journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.

Meanwhile, driving examiners have also announced launching a five-day strike today as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out.

