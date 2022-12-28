Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
People with unhappy childhoods are more likely to exhibit a fear of happiness, multi-national study finds
A recent study measured a construct called aversion to happiness among a cross-cultural sample. The findings, published in the journal Motivation and Emotion, revealed that the top predictors of the belief were an unhappy childhood, perfectionism, loneliness, and belief in black magic and karma. Happiness is a highly coveted emotion...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Survey: Americans can tolerate less than 4 hrs with family on holidays
If you need a moment away from family during the holidays, you're not alone, according to new research.
Yale University ‘happiness professor’ warns capitalism is destroying students with anxiety
Yale University cognitive scientist and Professor Laurie Santos discussed how people can increase their happiness, and how capitalism can cause anxiety.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
WacoTrib.com
Religion: The year looking back
During this final week of 2022 we pause to remember the year that is rapidly slipping away. Looking back is important. Remembering helps us put in perspective the things that are to come. In many ways 2022 has been difficult. We are slowly recovering from the latest economic collapse. The...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
Albany Times Union. December 28, 2022. A congressman-elect fabricated whole chunks of his family, academic and professional biography. What’s to be done?. It’s been a banner holiday season in New York for real-life stories about people leading fake lives. First there was the revelation that a real-estate appraiser who had lived for almost a full decade in the Catskills as Richard King was actually Robert Hoagland, a husband and father of three who had vanished from his home in Connecticut in 2013. His story only came to light after his death this month.
WacoTrib.com
MedMira Introduces VYRA TriDemic
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2022 / Today, MedMira Inc. (MedMira) (TSXV:MIR) presents its latest addition to the VYRATM product line, the VYRATM TriDemic Antigen Rapid Test for the simultaneous detection of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). VYRA TriDemic, a four-in-one test, which is a direct response to the rise of RSV cases globally.
Comments / 0