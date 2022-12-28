Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
Chillicothe outscored Redwomen in OT, 88-85
RIO GRANDE — It was supposed to be a high school girls’ shootout game. It turned out to resemble an NBA game. The Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers outscored the Rock Hill Redwomen 88-85 in overtime Wednesday at the University of Rio Grande Holiday Shootout. “When you play schedule we...
Ironton Tribune
Keeney’s FTs lift Lady Hornets over Southeastern, 39-37
COAL GROVE — Kinsey Keeney didn’t seem to mind pressure. Keeney sank two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 39-37 win over the Southeastern Lady Panthers on Wednesday. “We played well at times,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller....
Ironton Tribune
Lady Flyers fall to Fairview
WESTWOOD, Ky. — Free throws are not free. You have to earn them. St. Joseph converted just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in a 38-32 loss to the Fairview Lady Eagles on Tuesday. Gracie Damron had 3 points as four different players scored for the Lady Flyers who took a...
Ironton Tribune
Highlanders pull away from Pointers
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Talk about the bottom just falling out. The South Point Pointers had rallied to within just 2 points with less than six minutes to play and had the ball but turned it over. Huntington then went on a 9-0 run and hit some clutch free throws...
SOC votes to go three divisions
By Paul Boggs Portsmouth Daily Times For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross t
Ironton Tribune
Pendleton reflects on the past football year for Ironton
It might have been a long and winding road, but it was well traveled as far as the Ironton Fighting Tigers were concerned. Like all teams, official practice begins with two-a-days and continues for 10 games. If the season goes well, a team earns a playoff berth. For the Ironton...
Reade 3-peats for all-OVC football
PORTSMOUTH — For three football seasons, Portsmouth wide receiver Reade Pendleton put his name on the map as one of the top targets of the record-breaking quarterback Drew Roe. Roe repeated TWICE to the all-Ohio Valley Conference first team, and captured the OVC’s Player of the Year honor.
voiceofmotown.com
Clint Trickett, WVU’s OC Job, and Twitter
(Photo by Marshall Athletics) Clint Trickett, who played for WVU from 2013 to 2014, is one of the best Mountaineer quarterbacks in recent memory. After retiring from the game following a string of concussions, Trickett immediately landed on his feet in coaching. His career has taken him from East Mississippi...
Ironton Tribune
Carl Davis
Carl Leo Davis, 93, of Proctorville, formerly of Aaron’s Creek, passed away comfortably at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his children which loved him with all their hearts. He was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Cabell County, West Virginia, to his late parents, Amos and Esther (Pitts) Davis.
Ironton Tribune
Joshua Stroud
Joshua Jay Stroud, 33, of Scottown, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Ironton Tribune
Body found on riverbank in Ironton
The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon. No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed. The body has been sent for autopsy. If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD...
Why is there a Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in Charleston, West Virginia? It might be […]
iheart.com
Several Charged Following Month-Long Silent Night Operation in Southern OH
Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evens, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that during the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force initiated Operation Silent Night. During this month-long operation, law enforcement served several search warrants related to narcotics, illegal firearms, and stolen property.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
“Operation Silent Night” nets arrests, drugs, guns, and stolen property
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — During the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force conducted a month-long operation called “Operation Silent Night” to target illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property in Pike, Ross, and Scioto Counties. The operation was carried out with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Police Department.
1 charged in Gallia County, Ohio, stabbing, victim out of hospital
UPDATE: (9:15 P.M. Dec. 29, 2022) – The Gallia County sheriff’s Office says one person has been charged in connection to an alleged stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Clay Township. According to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, the suspect, identified as Justin C. Miller, 35, of Gallipolis, Ohio has been charged with felonious assault […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Three-vehicle crash on Route 50 leaves one seriously injured
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On Tuesday afternoon, a three-vehicle crash occurred on Route 50 in Richland Township, Vinton County. Troopers from the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to the scene at around 4:36 PM. According to the investigation, 76-year-old Ronald Stansberry of Londonderry, Ohio...
WTAP
Man charged with felonious assault in Gallia County
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE 12/292022 9:29 P.M. The sheriff says Justin Miller has been charged with felonious assault. The sheriff says the stabbing victim has been released from the hospital. ORIGINAL STORY:. A stabbing happened in Gallia County on Wednesday night according to Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
Ironton Tribune
Four arrested on drug charges in Scioto County
LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announced on Thursday that a man and woman from Dayton, along with a man and woman from Portsmouth were arrested on drug charges after an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17...
