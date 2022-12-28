Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dominates Netflix Top 10, But A Surprise Horror Movie is Closing In
After just two days of being on Netflix, Rian Johnson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is dominating the Netflix Top 10 and is currently the #1 movie on the streamer. Official viewership numbers for the film won't be released until Tuesday, but a big debut seems to be in the cards for the murder-mystery ensemble. Perhaps the least surprising thing about Netflix's current Top 10 is that five of the ten titles are Christmas movies, and only some of them Netflix originals. The most surprising thing about the Top 10 is what's nipping at the heels of Glass Onion, none other than Sony's 2022 horror movie The Invitation.
The Best Movies 2022: ‘Fabelmans,’ ‘Avatar’ and more
For a moment, let’s forget the struggles cinemas are facing — not many people want to schlep to see non-Marvel movies anymore, turns out — and let’s celebrate what was an energizing, unexpected and often freaking weird year for film. 2022 marked a comeback for many major directors. Baz Luhrmann ended a nine-year feature hiatus to direct a fantastic “Elvis” biopic, while James Cameron finally finished “Avatar: The Way of Water” after 13 years and constant delays. And Todd Field triumphed with “Tár” after the longest break of anybody — it was the first movie he directed since 2006’s “Little Children.”...
A.V. Club
The Last Of Us, Mayfair Witches, and 17 other big TV shows premiering in January 2023
TV gets off to a fast start in 2023, with an impressive batch of highly anticipated premieres and strong returning shows teed up for January. HBO, for instance, is finally airing the long-awaited The Last Of Us TV show, and bringing Mindy Kaling’s animated Velma to life. It’s also an excellent month for some of our favorite stars, like Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Matthew MacFayden, all of whom return to the small screen with new series to lead. And then we have Mayfair Witches, which expands AMC’s Anne Rice universe after Interview With The Vampire. Plus, several notable shows are coming back, including Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Prime Video’s Hunters, and yes, even The Bachelor. To help sort through January’s offerings, here is The A.V. Club’s guide on what to watch on TV this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
The official ‘Glass Onion’ account continues to bask in the warm glow of universal acclaim
Everyone seems to be loving Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to the similarly successful 2019 movie Knives Out. After 346 reviews, the 2022 sequel, which sees Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc take on a new murder mystery, is sitting pretty at a 94% rating on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The people behind the official Glass Onion account took no time being smug about it.
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron
James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to crush the box office. It won't be enough to salvage 2022 for theaters.
"The Way of Water" is on pace for a solid box-office opening, but it will need strong legs over the next few months to be as big as the first movie.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Avatar: The Last Airbender series ‘had to change its name’ because of James Cameron’s Avatar
James Cameron has apparently always had big plans for his Avatar film series. In fact, half a decade before Avatar’s 2009 debut – whereupon it became the highest-grossing film of all time worldwide, earning $2.9bn (£2.3bn) at the box office – he had already acquired the rights to its title.As it turns out, Cameron’s forward thinking had ramifications for Nickelodeon’s hit animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. “In 2004 we learned that we had to change the name of our show from Avatar to Avatar: The Last Airbender because James Cameron already had the rights to a movie called...
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
ComicBook
New Animated Movie Debuts With Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Avatar: The Way of the Water hit theaters this weekend, and while it's most certainly winning the box office, it isn't actually the highest-rated movie to be released. The James Cameron-directed sequel currently has a 78% critics score and 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes which doesn't quite match up to Puss in Boots: The Last Wish's 97% and 98%. The new animated movie sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots as he copes with being down to the last of his nine lives, and finds himself hunted by Goldilocks and the Three Bears. You can check out some of the reviews for the animated film below...
NBC Miami
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Crosses $1B in Ticket Sales in Just 14 Days: Here Are the 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2022
"Avatar: The Way of Water" has made over $1 billion in ticket sales in just two weeks. James Cameron's blockbuster, the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, joins "Jurassic World: Dominion" as a 10-figure earner this year and may depose Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as the highest-grossing 2022 release by the end of its time in theaters.
Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Set to Overtake ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Year’s Highest-Grossing International Release
“Avatar: The Way of Water” has sailed past the $1.1 billion mark at the global box office. The film is also set to overtake “Top Gun: Maverick” to become the highest-grossing international release of 2022. James Cameron’s sci-fi epic added $70.4 million to its global bounty on Wednesday. That leaves it with a domestic haul of $337.8 million and an International total of $762.8 million. “Top Gun: Maverick” topped out at $770 million internationally, a figure that “Avatar: The Way of Water” should eclipse at some point on Thursday. Globally, “Top Gun: Maverick” is still the year’s highest-grossing release with...
‘Knock at the Cabin’ trailer: M. Night Shyamalan’s latest could dethrone ‘Avatar’ on box office charts next year
M. Night Shyamalan got audiences a creepy gift for Christmas: a new trailer for his upcoming apocalyptic psychological thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” which is based on the 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul G. Tremblay. Shyamalan co-wrote the script alongside Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman. It follows a “family of three who are vacationing at a remote cabin, who are suddenly kidnapped by four strangers who demand they make the ultimate sacrifice to avert an impending apocalypse.” You can watch the new trailer here: The movie stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen...
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Home Is Infiltrated by Ryan Reynolds for the Holidays
It was announced back in September that Hugh Jackman would be returning to the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Jackman broke the news in a hilarious video with Ryan Reynolds, and Marvel fans cannot wait for them to star in the movie together. Over the years, the duo has perfected their faux feud which has included some funny pranks on each other, but it's no secret how much they love really love each other. In honor of Reynolds' new Christmas movie, Spirited, Jackman took to Instagram today to reveal his home has been infiltrated by his Marvel co-star.
A.V. Club
The 15 best films coming to Netflix in January 2023
We’re sure Netflix is looking forward to a much brighter 2023. Heck, who isn’t. The streamer saw massive losses, backlash from a truly strange release strategy for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and also let arguably their most consistently great series-maker Mike Flanagan bolt to Amazon. For January, it looks like Netflix is going to lean way into superstars while also hoping that Scott Cooper and Christian Bale’s latest, The Pale Blue Eye, can help right the ship.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
