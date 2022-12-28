Read full article on original website
Complex
Video Shows Pistons’ Killian Hayes Hitting Magic’s Moritz Wagner in the Back of the Head
Moritz Wagner and Killian Hayes were ejected from Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons following a physical altercation towards the end of the second quarter. The incident occurred after Wagner appeared to intentionally bump Hayes as the two were pursuing a loose ball. After he went...
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
FOX Sports
NBA suspends 11 players for Magic-Pistons scuffle
The NBA has suspended three players from the Detroit Pistons and eight players from the Orlando Magic for their roles in an on-court altercation on Wednesday, league executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced on Thursday. Pistons guard Killian Hayes will serve a three-game suspension without...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Leaves practice early
Hopkins left Friday's practice early, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Hopkins wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, and this now creates some concern he could be added Friday. The good news is that Colt McCoy is back under center for the Cardinals after Trace McSorley connected with Hopkins just once on 10 targets in last week's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Yardbarker
Injury Report: Chicago Bulls could be without six key pieces vs. Detroit Pistons
The Chicago Bulls (15-19) host the Detroit Pistons (9-28) tonight, looking to win their second straight game after an impressive overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Lonzo Ball out with a left knee injury; Alex Caruso (concussion) and Javonte Green (right knee soreness) are probable; Coby White (left leg), Patrick Williams (left clavicle contusion), and Derrick Jones Jr. (left ankle sprain) are questionable to play.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report
Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Shifts to LTIR
Palat (groin) was transferred to long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This move doesn't affect Palat's return timeline -- it just allows the Devils a bit more flexibility with the salary cap. The 31-year-old returned to practice earlier this week and is likely to return sometime in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logging partial activity Wednesday
Head coach Brian Daboll said that Ojulari (ankle) will be limited in Wednesday's practice, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports. Ojulari, who departed Saturday's loss to Minnesota with an apparent ankle injury, is now in line to open Week 17 prep as a limited participant in Wednesday's session. Although it's encouraging that the 22-year-old's X-rays on his ankle came back negative, his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts nonetheless remains in question and should be clarified later in the week.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Won't play Wednesday
Martinez (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday against Anaheim. With Martinez on the shelf, Ben Hutton will draw into the lineup versus the Ducks. Martinez, who's been limited to just five assists through 37 games this season, will be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Ruled out after symptoms return
McCoy is dealing with concussion symptoms again and won't play in Sunday's game at Atlanta, with the Cardinals instead turning to David Blough as their starting quarterback, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. The Cardinals apparently have seen enough of Trace McSorley, who completed only one of his 10 targets to...
Detroit News
Pistons game at 76ers dropped from TNT, leaving Detroit with just 2 national TV games left
Detroit — The Detroit Pistons had four nationally televised games when the NBA schedule was released in August. That number is down to three, after the league announced Thursday that the Pistons’ Jan. 10 matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers will no longer air on TNT. The game, originally...
CBS Sports
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' A.J. Green: Past illness, good for Sunday
Green (illness) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest in Atlanta, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports. Green was a listed DNP on Wednesday's practice estimate due to an illness, but he returned as a limited participant Thursday and capped the week with a full session. He'll thus be available to a Cardinals offense that may be without DeAndre Hopkins this weekend after the latter missed Friday's practice with a knee injury. If Hopkins ends up inactive Sunday, Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch would be the top wide receivers for the team's Week 17 starting quarterback David Blough, but Green, Robbie Anderson and even Pharoh Cooper would be candidates for targets.
