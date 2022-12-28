ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
southarkansassun.com

A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.

Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
WFLA

Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL
CBS Miami

Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court

MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL

