WSVN-TV
Police impound Lamborghini connected to passenger who fired gun out of window while on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI (WSVN) - Troopers have located a luxury sports car that, they said, was connected to a crime. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Lamborghini was used in a recent highway shooting. It has been impounded for evidence. Last week, a video on social media showed a passenger shooting...
South Florida man arrested a year after mooning provokes shooting
A man's been arrested for shooting his ex-girlfriend who dropped her pants and told him to "kiss my [expletive]" during an argument last year.
Miami police investigating after man shot, critically injured
MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were investigating a shooting that left a man with life threatening injuries, authorities said.Police were called to the 1000 block of NW 60th Street shortly after 4 p.m. for a report of gunfire.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.Police did not say if a suspect was in custody or if they knew the person who shot the man.Police placed yellow crime scene tape at the scene, and motorists were urged to avoid the area because of possible traffic delays.
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
WSVN-TV
Video shows aftermath of shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition and triggered a search for the person responsible. The pixelated footage captures confusion among people on the football field at Westside...
southarkansassun.com
A Miami mother is suspected of killing her 3-year-old daughter.
Jellisa Baxter, 24, of North Miami Beach, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. Police said Baxter confessed to the crime in a 911 call (Burke, 2022). The North Miami Beach Police Department stated that they were investigating a homicide at 1051 NE 163rd St....
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
Mother accused of stabbing 3-year-old daughter to death
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse after police said she stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death. In a police report shared by the North Miami Beach Police Department, officers said they were called to a home for a report that a child had been killed by its mother.
WESH
Mother accused of stabbing, killing 3-year-old girl at Florida apartment
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Above: Take a look at today's top headlines. Police said a mother was arrested after allegedly killing her child. The homicide was reported at an apartment located on the 1000 block of Northeast 163rd Street, according to North Miami Beach Police. NBC Miami reports...
Man who discharged firearm on South Florida highway arrested
Police have arrested a man who was filmed firing a gun while riding in a luxury sports car on a South Florida highway.
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
Toddler stabbed to death in Florida apartment; mom in custody
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A mother is in custody after a toddler was reportedly stabbed to death in a Florida apartment early Tuesday morning, WTVJ reported. According to police, the incident occurred at an apartment on 163rd Street in North Miami Beach. Police said the 3-year-old girl had been stabbed to death, and her mother […]
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot
A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
WSVN-TV
Brickell preschool worker accused of striking toddler during diaper change faces judge
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida caretaker accused of child abuse faced a judge. Odeity Perez-Barrios appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday morning. According to an arrest report, Perez Barrios, 48, is a caretaker at Brickell Heights Preschool. On Dec. 19, the form states, the child’s mother...
Man accused of firing shots on Palmetto Expressway to appear in court
MIAMI - The man accused of shooting a gun out of the window of a car on the Palmetto Expressway is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday.The Florida Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia Monday morning outside of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he turned himself in.According to FHP, Perez- Valdivia was the passenger seen inside a Lamborghini in a now-viral video of the shooting. In the video, a man's tattooed hand is seen taking a tan-colored pistol and firing it out of the window of the car...
Click10.com
Troopers arrest man accused of firing gunshots from Lamborghini on Palmetto Expressway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Doral man Monday morning they say was seen on social media firing gunshots from a moving Lamborghini on the Palmetto Expressway this past week. Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol were seen escorting Nelson Alejandro Perez Valdivia, 23, into jail after...
cw34.com
2 men sent to the hospital as trauma alerts following crash in Cooper City, 2 others hurt
COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash in Cooper City sent two men to the hospital as trauma alerts with two others sustaining minor injuries. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, dispatch received a call about a crash with injuries at the intersection of Pine Island Road and Sheridan Street.
WSVN-TV
Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
