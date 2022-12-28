ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Back on injury report

Nurkic is probable for Friday's game against Golden State due to right calf soreness. Nurkic has been able to play in his team's last three contests since returning from a calf injury, so he appears to be in a good place to suit up Friday evening. The Blazers should provide confirmation of his availability closer to tipoff.
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status

Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Drops 22 against Suns

Kuzma notched 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Suns. After a relatively lackluster 14-point showing the night before against the 76ers, Kuzma roared back by scoring 20 or more points for the 11th time in December over 14 contests. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 23.1 points, 7.1 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals on the month, and his career-best campaign is showing no signs of slowing down.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday

Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Takes step forward Thursday

Davis (concussion) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's practice estimate. Although Davis upgraded from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday, Philadelphia's first two sessions of Week 17 prep were both walkthroughs, and the 336-pounder has yet to clear all the necessary protocols for head injuries that would eventually allow him to suit up New Year's Day against New Orleans. Expect Friday's injury report to provide further clarification regarding Davis' weekend availability.
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta

White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
