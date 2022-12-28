Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
Ben Rothwell eyes return at KnuckleMania, says he doubts Greg Hardy will ever fight in BKFC
Ben Rothwell couldn’t have had a better BKFC debut. Rothwell made his promotional debut at BKFC 30 and scored a 19-second knockout win over Bobo O’Bannon. Heading into the fight, the longtime UFC veteran was confident he would have success in BKFC but didn’t expect his debut to go that well.
BoxingNews24.com
Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he’ll take Jermell Charlo’s 4 belts from him at 154
By Adam Baskin: Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis says he might move up to 154 to rip the four titles away from undisputed champion Jermell Charlo if he’s forced to wait too long to get his chance against the 147-lb champions Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis On Crawford's Brutal KO Over Avanesyan: "I Expected It To Go That Way"
During the lead up of Terence Crawford’s showdown against David Avanesyan, the 35-year-old pound-for-pound star did his best to posture and praise the fringe contender as a legitimate threat. Officially, the two would square off on December 10th, in Crawford’s backyard in Omaha, Nebraska. Although the WBO belt holder...
BoxingNews24.com
Spence’s trainer says Crawford’s low PPV numbers limits his negotiating ability
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr’s trainer Derrick James says Terence Crawford’s low pay-per-view numbers for his fight with David Avanesyan now define him, limiting his ability to get the deal he wants for a fight between them. Derrick states that while Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) might view...
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
CBS Sports
Best of UFC in 2022: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira runs away with Fight of the Year honors
There are many different elements that typically combine to make for a strong fight of the year selection in MMA, including everything from sustained two-way action to the combination of technical brilliance and major swings of momentum. Rarely before, however, have the group of finalists in a single year, which...
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Contemplates UFC Return For Amanda Nunes Rematch: ‘Maybe If This Fight Happens’
Cris Cyborg is happy with where she’s at in her career. Following an almost-perfect run in the UFC that saw her become champion, Cyborg would do the same in Bellator but this time without any blemishes on her record. The Bellator Featherweight Champion went a perfect 5-0 inside the promotion before stepping into the boxing ring this year and winning her first two bouts.
BoxingNews24.com
Riddick Bowe says he’d have broken Tyson Fury’s ribs
By Charles Brun: Former IBF, WBA, WBC & WBO heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe says he’d have attacked Tyson Fury’s body & broken his ribs if he’d had fought during his era in the early 1990s. The 1988 U.S Olympian Bowe (43-1, 33 KOs) says Fury’s opposition isn’t...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev picked as #1 pound-for-pound by Stephen A. Smith
By Adam Baskin: Stephen A. Smith of ESPN picks Artur Beterbiev as the pound-for-pound fighter in boxing following the previous #1 Canelo Alvarez being soundly beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May in a full-scale rout. Smith points out that all the fighters at 175 are “running” from the unbeaten IBF,...
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN champion Kleber Koike: ’I lost a year of my life believing in the UFC’
Kleber Koike once dreamed of signing with the UFC, but that is no longer a goal for the RIZIN featherweight champion. Back in 2017, when Koike clinched the KSW title and capped off an impressive 20-1-1 run over seven years competing in Asia and Europe, a UFC move felt like a foregone conclusion. However, after becoming a free agent following a KSW title loss to Mateusz Gamrot in 2018 did not lead to the UFC shot he was hoping for, Koike instead ended up in RIZIN. He promptly finished five straight opponents to take the 145-pound title away from Juntarou Ushiku.
Henry Cejudo: UFC not doing Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera any justice by making them fight at the Apex
Henry Cejudo is bothered to see Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Vera’s headliner take place at the UFC Apex. Sandhagen (15-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) faces Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) at UFC Fight Night 219 on Feb. 18 in the UFC’s smaller cage in Las Vegas, and former two-division champ Cejudo thinks a fight of this magnitude should be in front of a sold-out crowd.
MMAmania.com
U.S. ban costing Tyson Fury ‘millions’ in WWE pay-per-view money
Tyson Fury’s connections to alleged drug cartel leader, Daniel Kinahan, continue to cost him millions of dollars. Back in June 2022, it was revealed that the boxing Heavyweight champion had been denied entry into the United States as part of sanctions against the Kinahan cartel leaders and close supporters. Not only was Fury barred from entering the United States, his younger half-brother, Tommy Fury, was also caught up in the ban.
Sporting News
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
MMA Fighting
Gordon Ryan unsure about future in MMA: ‘I feel like it’s kind of my job to push jiu-jitsu over the hump’
Gordon Ryan isn’t planning to jump to MMA anytime soon. Widely considered the best grappler alive today and one of the best of all time, Ryan is, in many ways, the face of competitive jiu-jitsu today. As such, many MMA fans have wondered what it would look like for the 27-year-old champion, to follow in the path of so many grapplers before him and jump into the cage. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “King” Ryan appears to be too focused on building up the sport he reigns over instead.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Top 10 Boxing Wish List for 2023
By Geoffrey Ciani: With 2022 quickly drawing towards an end, boxing fans look forward to 2023 where a lot of interesting potential match-ups can come together. Historically speaking, for the most part, the state of health for the popularity of professional boxing is largely dependent upon the state of the heavyweight division. For that reason alone, there is one logical match up that can happen in 2023 that would be sure to cause excitement among boxing fans – a showdown for undisputed supremacy between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of this one would produce the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis – more than 20 damn years ago!
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia says “I’m coming for everything”
By Jim Calfa: Ryan Garcia says he’s “coming for everything” in 2023, starting with his planned April catchweight fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Showtime PPV. There won’t be any world titles on the line for the Tank vs. Ryan fight, as it’s a match that will take place at a 136-lb catchweight. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) now fights at light welterweight, having moved up in weight recently due to him outgrowing the 135-lb division.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol focused more on legacy than money
By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol is focusing on his legacy over money with his decision to target IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev over a lucrative rematch against Canelo Alvarez. Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) believes the money will eventually come with him capturing belts and beating the best fighters he...
