By Geoffrey Ciani: With 2022 quickly drawing towards an end, boxing fans look forward to 2023 where a lot of interesting potential match-ups can come together. Historically speaking, for the most part, the state of health for the popularity of professional boxing is largely dependent upon the state of the heavyweight division. For that reason alone, there is one logical match up that can happen in 2023 that would be sure to cause excitement among boxing fans – a showdown for undisputed supremacy between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of this one would produce the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis – more than 20 damn years ago!

12 HOURS AGO