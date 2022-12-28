Read full article on original website
Bianca the white
2d ago
lmao JUSTICE?! FOR WHAT???! people really think they can get anything from anyone just because they had to survive a hardship for a few days. helpless humans again.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
Related
Boiling Water Notice Is In Order For Streets In Harker Heights
The city of Harker Heights sent out a notice that residents' and company's water may be off due to repairs to the city's water main. If you live in the area of 3091 Cathy Road through 3509 Cathy Road, these will be the areas that are affected by this water shutdown, unfortunately.
Stay safe this New Year's Eve in Central Texas
CENTRAL, Texas — From this year to the next, the priority when out celebrating should be to stay safe, so some cities in Central Texas are helping everyone out. A 2021 Texas Department of Transportation report showed more than 25,000 DUI's resulted in a little more than 1,200 deaths. They hope to keep this number down this year.
KWTX
Waco city plans to fund multimillion dollar development in East Riverside spark community tensions
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco city officials gathered at City Hall today to discuss various investment opportunities in the works. Most notable was an $8.2 million dollar development that’ll bring nearly 50 apartments and a handful of commercial spaces to the corner of Elm Avenue in the East Riverside neighborhood.
KIII TV3
Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations
AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
What Is Going On With Stone Hill Apartments’ Water in Killeen, Texas?
We discussed the effects of the bitter cold that went through the state of Texas recently. One place that was terribly affected was Stone Hill Apartments in Killeen. Recently, the complex has run into issues regarding its pipes. Stone Hill Residents Speak To Issues. KWTX spoke to Lori Keith, who...
Texas family out 5 days, $5K from Southwest cancellations
“The future is unknown…. We don’t know if our flight will get canceled again. But hopefully it won’t,” Desousa said.
‘Slap in the face’: Austin homeless camp swept same day cold weather shelters closed
The same day the City of Austin closed its cold weather shelters, some people experiencing homelessness watched their belongings get bulldozed into piles and sent off in dumpsters.
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
WacoTrib.com
Single-family home construction in Waco dips
The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
City of Temple asks residents to celebrate without the bang this New Year's
TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is asking its residents to celebrate the New Year "without the bang" this holiday season, by not using fireworks. According to the City, the use of fireworks is illegal within the city limits. Selling, possessing and setting off fireworks is not currently permitted in Temple.
An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas
Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
fox7austin.com
Georgetown, Texas landmark Crockett Gardens Falls collapses
The once flowing structure had collapsed. The reason is unknown, but Maddix says he has a theory, and it ties back to the cold weather.
coveleaderpress.com
House Creek Elementary school counselor wins state award for excellence
"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance in the rain." This is the favorite quote of Copperas Cove's House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson who will receive the CREST-- Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas--Award for counseling excellence at the Texas School Counselor Association conference in February. Simpson is honored for implementing a model program for Texas schools.
KWTX
Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
KCEN
Waco, TX
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 2