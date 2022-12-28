ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Bianca the white
2d ago

lmao JUSTICE?! FOR WHAT???! people really think they can get anything from anyone just because they had to survive a hardship for a few days. helpless humans again.

3
 

KCEN

Stay safe this New Year's Eve in Central Texas

CENTRAL, Texas — From this year to the next, the priority when out celebrating should be to stay safe, so some cities in Central Texas are helping everyone out. A 2021 Texas Department of Transportation report showed more than 25,000 DUI's resulted in a little more than 1,200 deaths. They hope to keep this number down this year.
WACO, TX
KIII TV3

Deaf Texas teen stuck 1,800 miles away without luggage, cochlear implant charger after Southwest cancelations

AUSTIN, Texas — Lacresha Roberts has spent the last two days at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport hoping to find her daughter's luggage. Roberts' daughter, 16-year-old Sanyia Roberts, is one of the many who were affected by Southwest Airlines' catastrophe. Sanyia, however, is still stuck 1,800 miles away from home without her luggage, any toiletries or her cochlear implant charger.
AUSTIN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Single-family home construction in Waco dips

The list of permits issued to build new single-family homes in Waco used to run longer than the proverbial letter to grandma. Now it is more like a blurb, thanks to rising interest rates, recession fears and less confidence speculative homes will find a buyer in a timely fashion. Homebuilders...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Central Texas parents offering to pay school lunch balances

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story did not clarify that Temple ISD and Waco ISD already offer free breakfast and lunch for all students. School kicks off again next week and Temple parent Mya Manuel wants to help at least one Central Texas family start the year off right.
TEMPLE, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

An Update Regarding Ocean Quest Pools In Belton, Texas

Ocean Quest Pools has left some in Belton wondering when, and if, projects they started will be started. We discussed Ocean Quest back in November, where residents questioned when their pools would be finished. The company began the projects, but failed to complete any of them. However, updated information has...
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 leader dies after battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Task Force 1 Leader Travis Maher, who has been with the organization for over two decades, has died after fighting cancer. Maher, 49, was a graduate of Texas A&M’s class of 1996 and served with the Austin Fire Department for 23 years. Maher...
AUSTIN, TX
coveleaderpress.com

House Creek Elementary school counselor wins state award for excellence

"Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass, it's about learning to dance in the rain." This is the favorite quote of Copperas Cove's House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson who will receive the CREST-- Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas--Award for counseling excellence at the Texas School Counselor Association conference in February. Simpson is honored for implementing a model program for Texas schools.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Belton pool company declares bankruptcy, leaving customers out thousands of dollars

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - At least a dozen Central Texan homeowners who contracted with a local company to build pools in their backyards are out thousands of dollars. After signing construction contracts with Belton pool company Ocean Quest Pools by Lew Akins, they tell KWTX the company stopped responding, leaving them with unfinished projects in their backyards.
BELTON, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

