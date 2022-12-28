ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, NC

HAZMAT team responds to suspicious white powder in Carthage

 2 days ago

A HAZMAT team from Fayetteville responded after a man walked into the Carthage Police and Fire Department complex with white powder in a resealable bag.

A resident received the package containing the powder and took it to police headquarters.

The package was taken outside the building, put on the ground, and the area was sealed off.

North Carolina Emergency Management officials told ABC11 that the HAZMAT team tested the powder and determined it wasn't dangerous.

No other details were immediately released.

