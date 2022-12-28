ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Pelicans star Zion Williamson putting Rudy Gobert on a poster

The Minnesota Timberwolves shipped a boatload of picks and assets to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Rudy Gobert for one reason: rim protection. A three-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Gobert is a one-man defensive system onto himself (despite struggling a bit this season). Nevertheless, Gobert didn’t emerge as the defensive force he is without having the courage to challenge some of the most ferocious finishers in the league. And Zion Williamson put Gobert’s meal ticket to the test on Wednesday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move

Kyrie Irving is still a master in the art of breaking people’s ankles. His latest victim was Atlanta Hawks guard Aaron Holiday, who got taught a tough lesson on the perils of guarding the Brooklyn Nets guard early in Wednesday night’s game when he got sent by Irving crashing to the ground after a sick […] The post Twitter goes nuclear after Kyrie Irving brutally takes Aaron Holiday’s ankles with sick move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies of late. The team’s detractors are keeping quiet about it, either. Ever since Ja Morant claimed that he’s not worried about any Grizzlies rival in the Western Conference, they can’t seem to figure out a way to fend off those same foes […] The post Ja Morant gets ultimately clowning after getting crushed by Suns sans Devin Booker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

Buddy Hield set an NBA three-point record that may never be broken

Buddy Hield has been an elite three-point shooter dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. Hield went from a good player to a college superstar as a senior with the Sooners, morphing into the best player in the country on the strength of his high-volume and highly accurate three-point shooting. Drafted No. 6 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016, Hield has been something of a journeyman ever since: he was traded to Sacramento for DeMarcus Cousins, traded to Indiana for Domantas Sabonis, and has found himself in trade rumors from basically the moment he became a Pacer.
INDIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic

Another night, another historic triple-double for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook sparked the Los Angeles Lakers to a 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Tuesday with a 15-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist performance. In 29 minutes, he shot 6-of-11 from the field and put up a team-high +18. Westbrook finds a cutting Troy Brown […] The post Russell Westbrook’s insane feat never seen since box score invention in 1970 in Lakers win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To The Terrell Owens Report

Dez Bryant is ready to play for the Dallas Cowboys again. Bryant, who played for the Cowboys from 2010-17, saw the news that Terrell Owens could be trying to come back at 49 and threw his hat into the ring via Twitter. "If T.O. coming back… sign me up to...
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Celtics sharpshooter drawing trade interest

The Boston Celtics undoubtedly got deeper this offseason with the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. Yet, even though his acquisition has helped the C’s to a league-best 25-10 record, not everyone has benefitted from it. Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard has seen his minutes greatly...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

2 trades Suns must make with Devin Booker out a month

The Phoenix Suns have a solid record early on in the 2022-23 season, but they could be in some serious trouble over the next few weeks. That’s because star guard Devin Booker was ruled out for at least the next four weeks with a left groin strain. Given how good Booker has been for the Suns so far this season, this could end up being a huge loss for them.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem

The whole NBA world got one hell of a shock after Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes punched Orlando Magic big man Moe Wagner during a heated altercation. Late in the second quarter while both players were running for a loose ball, Wagner surprisingly shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench. Of course the young playmaker didn’t […] The post NBA Twitter goes crazy after Killian Hayes knocks out Moe Wagner in mayhem appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks has leaned into his identity as an instigator, someone who’s not afraid to get underneath the skin of his opponents. However, opponents, none more prominent than Klay Thompson in recent days, have learned to clap back, stifling Brooks and the Grizzlies’ scathing trash talk in the process. He even admitted […] The post Dillon Brooks gets brutally honest on how brash trash talk has backfired on Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy